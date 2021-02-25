The Queen Victoria pageant will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Community Center.
The event will not be open to the public in light of the pandemic, but it will be streamed on a new Facebook page made especially for the event.
“We have fought a pandemic and now a winter storm,” said Sarah Rowlands, Queen Victoria Pageant director. “The show will go on.”
The show was originally scheduled to kick off the 2021 Victoria Livestock Show, but recent freezing weather and water concerns forced the postponement.
Rowlands said the event would not have been possible without the sponsors.
“We would not have been able to do this without them,” she said. “We want them to know how greatly they are appreciated.”
