The Queen Victoria pageant has been postponed to Feb. 27 because of impacts from this week’s inclement weather.
The show was scheduled to kick off the 2021 Victoria County Livestock Show on Saturday at the Victoria Community Center. The freezing weather and water concerns, forced the postponement.
“We tried to keep it on for this Saturday,” Sarah Rowlands, Queen Victoria Pageant director, said Thursday. “But the community center is following orders to preserve water and power for the current situation.”
Community center officials confirmed the postponement and the reasons for it.
Rowlands said the show will take place at the same time, 5:30 p.m., at the community center.
