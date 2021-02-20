Audrey Garrett's reign as Victoria Queen last year was unlike any others.
"It was important to me to look on the brighter side of things because I knew what was happening was completely unheard of," she said.
Because of the pandemic, the 17-year-old Victoria West Senior did not attend the many parades and celebratory functions attended by former teens who wore the crown.
However, she did find a heart for service and helping others in their time of need.
"The court really stepped up with volunteer events this year with COVID," said Sarah Rowlands, the Queen Victoria pageant director.
"I wish I had gotten to be queen under different circumstances, but it was important (the court) pitch in to help where we could," Garrett said.
She originally wanted to make a career of training service dogs, but her volunteer experience as Victoria Queen and on her high school's cheerleading team influenced her to pursue a profession involving children.
"I found out I love working with kids," she said. "They are a joy to work with and just have the biggest smiles... that is what I want to go to school for."
Garrett is slated to graduate from Victoria West High School in May and was accepted to attend Texas A&M University in the fall.
"I am beyond nervous," she said. "But I am excited as well."
One of her favorite volunteer opportunities last year was constructing a garden for The Brownson Home, a children's home in Victoria.
"That was my favorite because we were able to do something nice for them, even with everything going on," she said.
Junior Queen Hailey Urban, 15, said the garden project was most of the court's favorite activity last year.
"Audrey and I really enjoyed it. It is projects like the garden at Brownson Home that is what being on the court is all about," Urban said. "It was very rewarding for all of us."
"It will definitely stick with me that my younger sister was my boss for that project," Garrett said with a chuckle. "She was working for another organization who was leading the project. I know she had some fun with that."
Participating in the pageant was a new venture for Garrett, as she only ever entered into one once before earning the crown in 2020. Despite her short and unprecedented tenure as queen, she is happy she took the chance.
"My favorite was the long nights staying up with friends to study for the pageant and the other contestants I met," she said. "Definitely a lot of good memories."
With plans for college later this year, Garrett recognized the 2021 Victoria Livestock Show may be her last one to participate in — a tradition she has held since she was 7 years old.
"It is surreal that it could be my last one," she said, recounting the dozens of shows she has exhibited in over the years. "I've shown in Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth — I have had so many opportunities."
She will show four animals come showtime — a breeding heifer named Dandy, a steer named Teddy and two commercial heifers.
Garrett is unsure, but said she may considering returning for the local Old-Timers Livestock Show, where former exhibitors can return to show again, some time in the future.
"I have not ruled it out yet," she said.
