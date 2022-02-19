On a cold and rainy day in early February, downy trios of snow-white lumps huddled together for warmth on a Mission Valley farm. If rabbits wore shoes, these ones would have big shoes to fill.
The 2022 Victoria Livestock Show will mark Kodie Foster’s third entry in the market rabbit competition. She placed modestly during her first year, but she took home the top prize in 2021.
“With our show, you cannot get more than two grand champions,” said Paige Foster, Kodie’s mother. “Or you have to show something else.”
Kodie’s rabbits are hardly the only animals in Foster care. They share their home with many fine horses, chickens, dogs, peacocks and other creatures. But last year’s grand champion wants to stay in the game—as long as that game is rabbits.
“I like when they’re born, because they’re soft and cuddly. And it’s fun to go and check them every day to see if they’ve opened their eyes,” said Kodie, 11.
But that’s just the start. For Kodie, raising rabbits means daily feeding and watering, making sure the water lines aren’t frozen, counting toes and checking for straight teeth, things her parents encourage her to do herself. She doesn’t seem to mind the workload.
“She wants to play with them all the time,” said her mother, who showed chickens and pigs when she was younger.
In the market rabbit competition, entrants present three rabbits, with one alternate, Kodie said, in case one has ear mites, or the wrong number of toes.
Nearly a year later, Kodie still remembers when last year’s judge made the fateful call.
“He had gone back and checked mine, because it was close between mine and the reserve champion. But he liked the fur on mine better, so I won champion,” Kodie said. “I think it was really about how they had more meat, and they had better coats.”
