Education, networking and exhibitions will now be available to farmers in their own homes during the 2021 Commodity Classic and U.S. Department of Labor seminar.
Previously scheduled to be held in San Antonio this year, the virtual event will provide updates on equipment and various crops, educational roundtables and keynote speeches from March 2 -5. More than 50 educational sessions will be available to participants, according to a Commodity Classic news release.
Registration is open online, and the first 5,000 farmers to register can do so at no charge. All other participants will be charged $20 for registration and have online access to archived sessions until April 30.
A few of the events will be led by representatives from John Deere, the United Soybean Board, Case IH and more.
In March 2022, Commodity Classic is scheduled to be held in person in New Orleans.
The U.S. Department of Labor will also host a virtual education seminar over two days, March 3—4, “to provide guidance on federal requirements governing agricultural employment to growers, farmers, shippers, contractors, farm labor contractors, buyers and agricultural workers in the agency’s Southwest region,” according to a department press release.
The Fair Labor Standards Act, Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, H-2A temporary agricultural program and Office of Foreign Labor Certification will be discussed. Participants can also learn about requirements for wages, housing, transportation, field sanitation, farm labor contractor certification the coronavirus and more.
Registration is free, but recommended before the seminars begin.
