Registration will begin Friday for children wishing to participate in mutton bustin’ at the 2019 Victoria Livestock Show.
Considering the intense popularity of last year, 40 spots are open for this year’s event, which marks the second official mutton bustin’ competition at the livestock show, said mutton bustin’ Chairman Robert Shadle. The event will be 2 p.m. March 3 inside the arena at the Victoria Community Center.
Mutton bustin’ is a competition similar to bull or bronco riding in which children ride sheep. Those wishing to bust mutton must be younger than 6 years and weigh less than 60 pounds. To ensure their safety, Shadle said organizers will stand inside the ring, provide busters with protective vests as well as helmets and make sure the youngest and smallest participants don’t fall.
“We’re going to go out there and run next to the kiddo. We’re not out there to let a kid get hurt,” Shadle said.
All participants will receive a trophy and T-shirt, while belt buckles will be awarded to the grand champion and reserve grand champion.
