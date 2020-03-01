Youth participating in the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show were honored Sunday during an awards ceremony. Some of them received scholarships through various organizations, including the Victoria Area Go Texan Committee and the Victoria Livestock Show.
Scholarship recipients honored during livestock show ceremony
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Pro-Trump social media stars Diamond and Silk to speak in Cuero
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending
- Marriage licenses Feb. 14-20
- Coast Guard officials search for owner of empty kayak near Aransas Pass
- 4 years on market, Victoria's historic convent faces challenges to get new life
- Vehicle crash on Rio Grande causes downed power lines
- Proposed sales tax rule change could bring more money to Victoria
- Texas' Moore returns to team after plea agreement
- Silver Linings: Readers submit awesome photos on clouds
Commented
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- Off the grid (5)
- Letter: Reader questions effectiveness of reelecting county commissioner (3)
- VISD school board discuss attendance zone changes (3)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (3)
- I'm an angry Democrat (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (4)
- What's a Democrat to do? (5)
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others (3)
Recent Comments
-
George Schwarz said:I am afraid Judge Zeller is mistaken. And, given that he lacks knowing the difference between a forensic and standard financial audit, one must wonder how he got through an MBA program and how…
-
Glenn Wilson said:
“...did approve a forensic audit, so it sounds like we’re a few steps ahead.” -- Liar, liar, pants on fire. IMO :)
-
Doug Hazlewood said:“Did approve a forensic audit, so it sounds like we’re a few steps ahead.” Riiiight. Makes you sound even more like you are hiding something by doubling down on your 'Trump-y' deceitful respon…
-
LEONARD SADDLER said:
"Ditto"
-
Glenn Wilson said:
"...undercut our democracy further" -- What democracy would that be, George? The U.S. doesn't have one, never did, just as the Founding Fathers intended. We have a representative republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.