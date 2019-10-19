Hannah Bludau, of Hallettsville, was awarded the $1,750 Mark Scherer Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Tom and Gayle Bludau. She plans to attend A&M University, majoring in biological and agricultural engineering.
Sarah Peters, of Shiner, was awarded the $1,500 Melvin Scherer Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Gary and Jennifer Peters. She plans to attend Texas Tech University, to major in animal science.
Lacy Schulz, of Industrial, was awarded the $1,500 John Stockbauer Jr. Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Steven and Carleen Schulz. She plans to attend Victoria College to major in agribusiness.
Alexandra Tullos, of Hallettsville, was awarded the $1,500 Jock Ross Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Angela and Todd Tullos. She plans to attend Tarleton State University to major in agricultural education.
Kagan Migl, of Victoria, was awarded the $1,500 David Dierlam Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Kenneth and Fay Migl. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in in biochemistry and animal science.
Abby Huddleston, of Victoria, was awarded a $1,250 Academic Scholarship. She is the daughter of James and Monica Huddleston. She plans to attend Texas A&M University-Kingsville to major in veterinary medicine.
Jadan Butler, of Goliad, was awarded a $1,250 Academic Scholarship. She is the daughter of Dawn and Rodney Butler. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in agricultural communication.
Jennifer Anderson, of Victoria, was awarded a $1,250 Academic Scholarship. She is the daughter of David and Pam Anderson. Jennifer plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in poultry science/animal science.
Hayden Wuensche, of Victoria, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. He is the son of Michael and Denise Wuensche. He plans to attend Texas A&M University-Kingsville to major in wildlife and fisheries management.
Caleb Nieto, of Moulton, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. He is the son of Edward and Bernadette Nieto. He plans to attend Victoria College to major in business management.
Caden Jander, of Cuero, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. He is the son of Dwight and LeAnn Jander. He plans to attend Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine to study veterinary medicine.
Kaci Herman, of Yoakum, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. She is the daughter of Robert and Lorna Herman. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in nutritional sciences.
Emilee Bethke, of Inez, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. She is the daughter of Doye and Charlotte Bethke. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in nutritional sciences.
Julianne Raabe, of Moulton, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. She is the daughter of Jerome Raabe Jr. and Janet Raabe. She plans to attend Tarleton State University to major in pre-veterinary medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.