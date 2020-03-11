Six students in Cuero will likely incur a financial loss from their livestock show projects after the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled Wednesday.
“Most definitely the kids will be out money on these projects,” said Greg Nemec, Cuero High School FFA adviser. “Those families incur the cost of raising those animals to make a profit. The ability to not even show takes that all away.”
Six students with projects and about 12 who were going to compete at the Houston Rodeo had to cancel their plans after the event was canceled as the spread of COVID-19, or the new coronavirus, continues across the country.
The students are attempting to enter the Austin Rodeo to replace the Houston Rodeo, but there are talks of that show being canceled, as well, Nemec said.
“If that happens then everything is done for the year,” he said.
Nemec said Houston officials should have closed the rodeo and the carnival, which attracts the most people, and keep the livestock show open.
“I pretty much think it was a bit premature,” Nemec said. “I think they jumped the gun.”
Attempts to reach other school agriculture teachers on Wednesday afternoon were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.