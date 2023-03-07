Male deer or bucks have permanent growths on their frontal bones called pedicles.
At about 4 months of age, these pedicles become visible as little knots on top of the head and are often referred to as “buttons.”
During the spring, soft and spongy antler grows rapidly from the pedicles due to a hairy covering called velvet, which is dense with blood vessels that carry nutrients to the antler.
At this point and on into summer, antlers may grow up to ¼ of an inch per day, which makes antler tissue the fastest growing tissue in mammals. In fact, antler tissue grows faster than cancer tissue, which makes it a great tool for studying cancer and other diseases.
In late summer, antlers eventually reach their definitive shape, and the outer antler mineralizes into hardened bone.
Once antler mineralization is complete, the velvet dries and is shed, typically within 24 hours. Deer will rub their antlers against trees to help remove the velvet. This process can leave a scary sight of bloody antlers and hanging tissue, but this is just leftover from the growth period and does not harm the deer.
Bucks use their hardened antlers to attract females and fight for dominance during breeding season.
After breeding season, the area between the pedicle and antler starts to demineralize, which ultimately leads to the antlers falling off, which is referred to as antler shedding or casting. Antler shedding leaves an open wound on top of the pedicle, but within a few weeks, the pedicle scabs over with what’s called a wound epithelium, and the process starts over.
Interestingly, antlers are the only appendage in mammals known to regenerate, and they typically grow larger up until their peak at about 5-7 years of age.
Tis the season, so be on the look out for shed antlers.