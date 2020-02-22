What came first: the chicken or the egg?
Meredith Korczynski, 12, isn’t sure, but she does know her three brothers hatched her own interest in raising broilers for the Victoria Livestock Show.
“They showed me what to do and all the stuff I need to be doing throughout the year,” Meredith said.
The difference between her and her brothers?
“I come out here a lot more,” she said.
Meredith’s parents, Pat and Sharon Korczynski, started raising chickens about 13 years ago, before she was born, when their eldest son was in elementary school.
“I wanted to show in third grade and throughout then, but all my brothers were showing then, so we didn’t really have enough room in this whole place,” Meredith said.
Now, Meredith, a seventh-grader at Howell Middle School and member of the Junior FFA program, is competing for the second time in the Victoria Livestock Show.
Last year, she won 4th place. It’s her goal this year to win grand reserve.
In a neighboring room in their backyard barn, one of her brothers is raising broilers for the San Antonio Livestock Show.
“They are a family project,” Pat Korczynski said. “It takes everybody involved.”
It takes only 40 days for the broilers to mature. But during that period, Korczynski said members of the family take on a revolving schedule of going to check on the animals, which begins before sunrise and ends about midnight.
“You just have to constantly be out here messing with them,” Korczynski said.
Meredith said her chores include mixing feed and monitoring temperature and watering the broilers. Every two weeks, she changes the wood shavings to prevent the strong stench of ammonia.
“They’re disgusting little creatures,” Korczynski said.
But he likes that his children compete in the broiler category rather than the other livestock competitions.
Whereas competitors can shell out a substantial amount of money for hogs, steers and lambs, he said the chicken competition is an even playing field.
Korczynski said all competitors pick the chickens up from a breeder when they’re one day old. They begins the mad, 40-day dash to the finish line at the Victoria Livestock show.
“Pigs, steer, lambs – the sky’s the limit on what you can spend on them,” Korczynski said. “Chickens – everybody gets them the same place, same time – everything.”
