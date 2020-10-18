Farmers can now enroll in agricultural safety net programs for the 2021 crop year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture made the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage plans available to crop farmers starting Oct. 13. Enrollment for 2021 closes March 15.
The federal programs “help producers weather fluctuations in either revenue or price for certain crops,” according to a USDA press release. Farm owners cannot enroll if they do not have a share interest in the farm receiving the federal benefits.
Both the ARC and PLC programs provide income support based on crop revenue decline and lower effective commodity price changes, respectively.
For more information, go to fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index, visit the USDA Service Center for Victoria County at 307 Glascow St. in Victoria or call 361-576-1129.
