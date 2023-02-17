The sixth annual Pewee Livestock Show where children from prekindergarten to second grade will get a chance to compete and show hogs, lambs, goats, steers, or heifers will return this year.
The Peewee Livestock Show provides children an opportunity to participate in the competition before they’re old enough to compete in the actual livestock show.
Paige Melton, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for the Victoria County 4-H and Youth Development Program and event coordinator, said that despite the contestant’s age, it’s still a serious competition for those involved.
“It’s pretty competitive. It’s a livestock show in itself,” Melton said.
“They are dressing up like they’re ready to show. They’ve got their brushes, they’ve got their animals cleaned and ready to be presented to the judge. It’s fun to see our next generation show how competitive they are and how much experience and practice they’ve been doing.”
For many children competing in the event, they’re used to seeing their older siblings participate in the event so the Peewee show lets them have all eyes on them.
“They’re so excited that they get the opportunity to show that attention can be on them. It’s all about them at that time,” Melton said.