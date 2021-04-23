Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller recently signed a proclamation declaring April 25-May 2, Soil and Water Stewardship Week.
The annual proclamation emphasizes the importance fertile soil, clean water and effective conservation practices play in healthy communities and calls upon all citizens to help conserve our precious resources. Zeller presented the annual proclamation to the Victoria Soil and Water Conservation District No. 346 board members this week.
“Effective stewardship of our natural resources is vital to everyone in our community. I appreciate the great work of the Victoria Soil and Water Conservation District and fully support all of their conservation efforts,” Zeller said.
“Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities” is the focus of the statewide Soil and Water Stewardship Week campaign. Healthy forests are reliant on beneficial conservation practices such as strategic tree plantings, prescribed burning, brush management to remove diseased trees and invasive species, native grass management, wildlife management, and even bee propagation to stimulate pollination, according to a news release. In certain instances, livestock can be included as part of a prescribed grazing plan to strategically manage the leaf litter, soil and underbrush in a forested area, which can assist in preventing wildfires. Without these sustainable management practices, problems such as soil erosion, insect and disease outbreaks, invasive species encroachment, declines in biodiversity, and even catastrophic wildfires can occur.
Trees filter air, reduce ambient temperatures, absorb carbon dioxide, and produce oxygen. They help conserve energy by casting summer shade and blocking winter winds. Tree roots hold the soil in place and fight erosion. Trees absorb and store rainwater, reducing runoff and sediments after storms, which also helps recharge the groundwater supply and prevent flooding.
This campaign aims to bring more awareness and support to voluntary land stewardship because the way we manage our resources on private lands directly impacts our forestry resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.