It’s hard to believe that it’s time to start talking about the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
Last year, we supplemented the in-person show with a first-of-its-kind, virtual educational show. This year, we are planning an in-person show again. We will be implementing COVID best practices, so if you attend, please do your part. The South Texas Farm and Ranch Show Committee feels strongly that it’s important to bring the agricultural community back together if we can. We have a great show planned for you. This show has been going strong since the 1980s and boldly supports the youth of Victoria and surrounding counties through a scholarship program. Winners will be honored at the luncheon program on Oct. 27.
The show dates are Oct. 27-28 and will be held at the Victoria Community Center. Day one begins early. We open the doors for registration at 6:30 a.m. for the cattleman’s college, wildlife and crops educational programs. These programs run concurrently, and a total of 10 hours of pesticide applicator credit for recertification will be offered. Topics of discussion will include pasture management, beef herd health, beef economics, plant identification, integrated pest management, crop research, varieties update, native plant habitat for gamebirds, wildlife habitat and much more. The featured luncheon speaker will be Jeff Hyde, director of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, and he will discuss the “changing dynamics of extension education.” The trade show, which will open at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m., will feature about 140 vendors with a multitude of innovative agricultural equipment, antique equipment, ideas and information.
Day two begins early again with a 6:30 a.m. registration for the educational programs. This day is devoted to pesticide recertification for non-commercial, commercial and private pesticide applicators. The show will offer six hours of continuing education credit for recertification. Program topics will include pesticide laws and regulations, pasture management, water issues, weed control, integrated pest management and much more. We also will offer a chance for people to take the Texas Department of Agriculture’s private pesticide applicator license training. This will begin at 7 a.m. and will cost $30 per person including a lunch ticket. The featured luncheon speaker for day two will be Bob McCan, manager of McFaddin Enterprises and past president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. McCan's presentation will be “the beef industry through the eyes of a cattleman.” The trade show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Schools also have signed up for the Path to the Plate educational youth program. Youth will learn through various sessions how their food is raised, distributed, marketed and sold to them. Various groups are assisting with the Path to the Plate sessions, including the Victoria County Master Gardener Association, Victoria County 4-H Ambassadors, Mobile Dairy Classroom, Texas Farm Bureau and more. The theme of the show is to teach people about agricultural advocacy.
The South Texas Farm and Ranch Show is the longest and largest agricultural show in South Texas and has been proudly produced for 37 years. The trade show is free. The cost for the educational program is $30 per person per day, which includes a luncheon ticket. Please contact 361-575-4581 with questions or visit the show’s website at www.southtexasfarmandranchshow.com for more information on exhibitor booths, educational programs, scholarships and more.
