Can you feel it? Fall is in the air? We did get a small taste of fall as a weak front actually made it through Victoria County the second week of September lowering temperatures and humidity. The timing of the first front is early as the norm is usually the last week.
Fall also signals that the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show is approaching quickly. The show dates are set for Oct. 28 and 29. This year’s show will be the first time the educational programs will be virtual. There will be no trade show or youth programs this year due to COVID-19 guidance from the governor. This will be the 37th year of this show. The reason folks want to participate in this show every year is because of the top-notch speakers, continuing education units offered, and just exemplary information.
As in years past, the event will start with the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show Golf Tournament on Oct. 27 at the Club at Colony Creek. Teams can register to play at www.southtexasfarmandranchshow.com and the event will begin early that morning. All monies made from the show are used to fund youth scholarships to young people in Victoria and surrounding counties. Since the inception of the show, over $270,000 have been awarded to area youth.
The popular Cattleman’s College will be available virtually this year starting at 8 am. on day one. The College brings the best speakers and innovative technologies in the beef industry together for a day focused on cattle. Crops management and wildlife sessions will be running simultaneously to the college in another virtual room focusing on herbicide management, commodity marketing, applied research in the Coastal Bend, hybrid testing, wildlife stewardship and management, feral hogs and more. Fourteen hours of continuing education units (CEU’s) for private, non-commercial, and commercial pesticide applicators will be offered in the two days.
Day two will offer virtual presentations focusing on integrated pest management, laws and regulations, ranch and pasture management, water issues, and laws and regulations. This day is dedicated to the recertification of private, non-commercial, and commercial pesticide applicators that need continuing education units to maintain this license status.
As you can see, there are plenty of great topics and educational opportunities. Much more information will be given as the show gets closer.
Look for the pullout section two Sundays before the show. The cost for the virtual seminar will be $20 per person per day. No refunds will be issued, and all registration will be done online via a credit card payment. No cash will be accepted this year. Please go to https://2020southtexasfarmandranchshow.eventbrite.com Registration will open Oct. 1 and run through Oct. 29. You can sign up for morning or afternoon sessions and watch the seminar from the comfort of your home, office or cellphone. We look forward to seeing and hearing you online. If you need more information, please call the office at 361-575-4581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.