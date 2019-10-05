Can you feel it? Fall is in the air? Is it? Not really just yet.
We had an extremely warm and dry September with temperatures running 5-8 degrees above average. Scattered showers here of late have provided some relief, but fall is around the corner.
Fall also signals that the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show is approaching quickly. The show dates are set for Oct. 23-24. This will be the 35th year of this show, and the event continues to bring the agribusiness community of Texas to Victoria.
Folks make the trip to this show every year because of the top-notch speakers, trade show exhibitors, demonstrations, continuing education units offered and more.
This year’s show is no exception. The keynote luncheon speakers will be Ron Gill, Extension Livestock Specialist and department head from Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, on Oct. 23 and Tiffany Lashmet, Extension Specialist and agricultural attorney, Oct. 24. This year’s theme is “Agricultural Advocacy.”
The popular Cattleman’s College will be available again this year starting at 7 a.m. on Day One. The College brings the best speakers and innovative technologies in the beef industry together for a day focused on cattle. Crops management and wildlife sessions will be running simultaneously with the college, focusing on herbicide management, commodity marketing, possible hemp production, hybrid testing, wildlife stewardship and management, feral hogs and more. Five hours of continuing education units for private, non-commercial and commercial pesticide applicators will be offered.
Day Two begins promptly at 7 a.m. and will offer a private pesticide applicator training for those folks that want to begin the process of getting a Texas Department of Agriculture license. Another six hours of CEU credit will be offered focusing on integrated pest management, laws and regulations, ranch and pasture management, water issues and more. Other programs on Day Two will include backyard plant propagation presented by Victoria County Master Gardeners.
The cost for the educational program seminars is $20 per person per day. It’s free to come and see the trade show.
As you can see, there are plenty of great topics and educational opportunities. The trade show, which runs both days, will be bigger and better with plenty of booths, equipment and demonstrations. Much more information will be given as the show gets closer. Look for the pullout section the Sunday before the show. We look forward to seeing you at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show. If you need more information, please call the office at 361-575-4581.
