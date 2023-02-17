After most of the hogs, lambs, goats and steers have cleared out and most of the grand and reserve champions named, the Special Livestock Show will return to give special needs kids an unforgettable experience.
Agrilife Extension Agent Paige Melton said the show is very “take it as we go.”
“We’re not in a hurry. It’s up to what the kids feel comfortable with,” she said.
As in previous years, entrants will be paired with a mentor who donates their time and animal to the event. Almost every kind of animal entered into the Livestock Show is on the table, with the exception of the broilers.
“We ask 4-H, FFA members for cattle projects, they can do a lamb or a goat, or hog — and then we do allow them to do a rabbit,” Melton said. Many entrants opt for the lambs because of their size and temperament.
The show has benefits for everyone involved, Melton said. Kids who otherwise might not have the opportunity to show an animal get to experience working with an animal. On the flip side, she said, mentors learn that kids who may be different than them can still be fully capable of a lot of things.
Watching participants shine in the ring, Melton said, is “truly an experience that you need to come out and watch.”
“The joy that it brings those kids, it’s just a good experience for all,” she said.
The Special Livestock Show will be at noon Feb. 25, at the Victoria Community Center. To receive a T-shirt, participants will have needed to fill out an entry form by Feb. 3. But those signing up afterward will still be able to participate, Melton said, adding that she’s never turned a way a kid.