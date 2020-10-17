A range and pasture specialist with Bayer Range & Pasture Management will introduce two new herbicides on Thursday at the South Texas Farm & Ranch Show.
"Both are new chemistry and are really kind of groundbreaking products," said Rob Brooks, who joined Bayer in 2020 after more than 20 years with Dow AgroSciences.
The first Bayer product that Brooks will introduce is Rezilon, a preemergent product can be used on Bahiagrass and Bermudagrass fields for annual grass and broadleaf weed control.
In range and pasture management, herbicides are typically used after weeds have already started to grow on pastures. A preemergent, however, kills weeds before they even start to grow.
Brooks said Bayer has had overwhelming interest in the product, in part because the options for preemergent herbicides are limited.
"There has not been any new preemergent products for the range and pasture businesses for as long as I can remember, and I've been doing this for 25 years," Brooks said. "Guys haven't really had much of a choice except pendimethalin."
Brooks plans to walk session attendees though the basics of the product, usages and best practices.
He will also introduce Invora during his session, which is primarily used to help restore rangeland by providing long-term control of honey mesquite and huisache.
Bayer has worked for about a decade to bring Invora to market, so some may have seen the herbicide used in demonstrations or test plots, Brooks said.
Compared to other available products, he said the herbicide appears to provide longer control.
"It is going change the way people think about what they should expect out of a brush control product," he said. "We're really excited about it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.