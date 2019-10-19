Melissa Barton, an inspector with the Texas Department of Agriculture, will provide an update on pesticide compliance issues on Thursday. She is the first of three speakers between 7 and 10 a.m. in Annex 1 and 2 at the Victoria Community Center.
“The Texas Department of Agriculture is the lead agency for regulating pesticide use and application,” Barton said. “Irresponsible or illegal pesticide use can cause a pesticide to be removed from the market, which decreases the tools available for the agricultural producer.”
Those who have pesticide applicator licenses are required by law to fulfill 15 continuing education units during a five-year period to maintain their licenses. Barton will cover Texas pesticide laws and regulations, including the different types of licenses issued, license fees, the renewal process and record-keeping requirements. There have not been recent updates to compliance requirements, she said.
Barton also will inform attendees how best to keep records and what to expect during an inspection by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“People find the record-keeping information useful,” Barton said. “There are specific requirements.”
