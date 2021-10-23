Melissa Barton said a brush up on Texas Department of Agriculture regulations is always a good idea.
Barton, an inspector with the regulatory agency, will discuss pesticide compliance issues and best practices for record keeping at this year's South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
“Irresponsible pesticide use can cause a pesticide to be removed from the market, which decreases the tools available for the producer ... these are good things to get refreshed on," she said.
She will cover state pesticide laws and regulations, including the various types of licenses issued, fees, the renewal process and record-keeping requirements.
Since last year, there have not been recent updates to compliance requirements, she said. However, it is still good to be available to answer any questions, she said.
A small update is provisions made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Barton said she will discuss.
"If a license applicator does not have all their requirements, they can still renew their license, but it is agreed upon that they will get whatever they're missing the next license cycle," she said. "There are a few nuances there I will talk about."
Barton also will tell attendees what to expect during an inspection by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“It can be very useful,” Barton said. “The requirements can be very specific.”
