State Rep. Geanie Morrison will host a public hearing of the House Committee on Culture, Recreation and Tourism in Victoria on Feb. 20.
The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, 7402 Lone Tree Road, according to a press release.
The committee will discuss the implementation of two bills that Morrison passed, HB 2321 and 1300. The bills will protect against the illegal harvesting of undersized oysters and allow for oyster aquaculture in the state, respectively.
During the hearing, the public and professionals will discuss how these bills are being implemented.
The committee has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to the creation, operation and control of state parks; the regulation and control of the propagation and preservation of wildlife and fish in the state; the development and regulation of the fish and oyster industries of the state; hunting and fishing in the state and the regulation and control, according to the press release.
“These bills were the product of my constituents notifying the Legislature of a need, and it is hearings like this where your voice helps to make a positive change in our community,” Morrison stated in the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.