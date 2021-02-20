INEZ — When Corbin Milberger and Rooster first met last June, they didn't hit it off immediately.
"He'd let me pet him, but he wouldn't let me get close to him," said Corbin, 12.
But as the Victoria Livestock Show approaches, Corbin and Rooster, now a 1,300-pound red Hereford-Brangus steer, appear to be the best of friends.
Outside his family's barn in Inez, Corbin scratched Rooster's underbelly with a hooked show stick to cajole the steer into position: back legs scissored, front legs close together underneath him, belly down. Afterwards, Rooster nuzzled Corbin affectionately.
Corbin, who is homeschooled, is preparing to show a steer for the third time in the Victoria Livestock Show.
Ironically, given his steer's name, Corbin said he does not like working with chickens or rabbits, but he quickly grew to love cattle.
"The more I worked with 'em, I wasn't really scared of 'em," said Corbin, who is in seventh grade and belongs to Wood Hi 4-H Club.
Corbin's mother Shelley Milberger looked on as her son scooped Rooster's daily breakfast into a bucket: Sunglo cattle feed, steam-rolled corn, cotton seed and Cattle Explosion to improve muscle tone.
Milberger, who showed lambs, carcass steers and heifers in the Livestock Show as a kid, said it is rewarding to see her son carry on the family tradition.
"They are the future of agriculture at this point, and so it's neat to see them take a project and run with it," she said. "Every year you learn something different."
Showing steer has changed dramatically in recent decades, Milberger said. Her father used to show short and pudgy steers, but an increasing emphasis on dietary supplements has made showing steer both more expensive and competitive.
"You'd be laughed out of the ring" for showing the same steers her father brought to the show, Milberger said. "You wouldn't think, 50 or 60 years ago, you'd be giving them creatine."
But some things have remained the same. For one, the steer-raising community in Victoria is incredibly supportive, she said.
Local rancher Steven Diebel mentored Corbin leading up to the show and advised him on Rooster's diet.
As of late January, Corbin still hadn't decided whether he would take Rooster or a black steer, Buck, to this year's show, but he is working hard to prepare them both to excel in the many categories that the judges take into consideration.
"You've got muscle, body length, bone size, depth, volume and a lot of other things that I don't even know about," Corbin said. "You've just gotta go out there and hope you win."
