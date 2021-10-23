Stephen Biles, IPM extension agent for the Texas AgriLife Extension Service, and Dr. Josh McGinty, associate professor & extension specialist at Texas A&M, will discuss their latest Coastal Bend crops research during this year's South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
The purpose of this presentation will be to discuss the most recent research they have been conducting over the past year or two, said Biles.
"The majority of what I do is row crop research," said McGinty. He takes the top varieties from all of the companies selling seeds in the Coastal Bend and puts them in "head to head tests."
That provides a third party, unbiased analysis of the seeds, he said.
"We get to give everything a fair shake. And at the end of the year we give those results back to the county and publish them online," he said.
This year, they'll have something new to share about hemp, said McGinty.
They've been testing hemp varietals from eastern Europe, Canada and other places, he said, but many do not grow well this far south in the humid, hot temperatures found here.
But they've learned more than they knew a few years ago, he said. And they'll have a list of some of the varieties they've tested with advice on when to plant them and how to fertilize them.
"More importantly I can show which ones didn't work," he said.
He said he would also discuss some recent work on cotton stalk destruction. Cotton stalks have to be destroyed after a harvest so they can not house Boll Weevils, however, many varieties are resistant to herbicides.
He said they have about six tests going on and will be sharing some of the results from those tests.
