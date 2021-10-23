Stephen Biles, the integrated pest management extension agent for the Texas AgriLife Extension Service, will discuss integrated pest management strategies during his presentation at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
His talk this year will mainly focus on cotton, grain sorghum and hay pastures.
"The primary key that we've used for years is the economic threshold," said Biles. That's when farmers scout out crops to see how many pest insects and beneficial insects are in a field and use that information to determine how to treat the field.
In cotton, sorghum and soy beans, stink bugs are one of the greatest problems, he said. At the farm and ranch show, he will discuss how many can cause economic damage and what products are effective at controlling them.
The fall armyworm will also be a big topic of discussion, he said. Fall armyworms are the larval life stage of a fall armyworm moth and most commonly affect sorghum and Bermuda grass production.
The armyworms have become resistant toward pyrethroid insecticides in recent years, he said. Pyrethroids have been around since the late 1960s, so insects have had years to develop tolerances toward it.
"There's a lot of different things that we can do to try and mitigate fall armyworms, but to a certain degree, if you put a lot of inputs into your hay production because you want to grow high quality hay, you're going to have fall armyworm problems," he said.
But pyrethroids are still not out of the picture when it comes to dealing with fall armyworms. They're also still one of the most effective, least expensive control measures.
"What we're going to talk about mostly is when to treat, when not to treat. How many worms per square foot or per five sweeps is a treatable level," said Biles.
(0) comments
