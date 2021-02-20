Stomp, Lucky and Stormy are spoiled rotten.
The woolly lambs have taken priority for more than nine months in the Feuerbacher household in preparation for the Victoria Livestock Show.
As members of the Wood-Hi 4-H Club, Trapper Feuerbacher, 15, a freshman at Industrial High School, and his siblings, Amry, 11, and Levi, 11, both sixth-graders at Industrial Middle School, are raising them.
All of the lambs got their names for good reasons. Stomp stomped when the Feuerbachers first neared him in the back of the truck, Lucky had an ear tag with the number 13, and Stormy traveled to the Feuerbacher's during a nasty storm. Each of the children also is raising lambs for the carcass lamb show, and whatever money they earn is earmarked for a college fund.
"Every morning and every night, we feed them, we change their water and their hay, and we rake to make sure they have a clean pen," Trapper said. "Each has their own special diet, so they get different amounts of feed. It's not just dumping whatever you want in there. They are specifically cared for. We weigh them often so we know where they are. If you mess up one thing, you mess up the whole project. If you feed them too much, they get overweight, and it's hard to get fat off a lamb."
The Feuerbachers try to get their three market lambs into three different weight classes through their calculated care.
"So that goes to their feeding," Trapper said. "And when we are picking out the lambs, we can look at the bone structure to tell if they will be big or little — their genetics."
All three Feuerbacher children said managing time is the most challenging aspect of raising the lambs for the Victoria Livestock Show, and they all agreed that the project teaches them about responsibility and patience. They also began training the lambs, which involves patiently walking them around and "setting them up" for about 30 minutes each day.
"There's a whole bunch of other things besides lambs, so it's hard to fit everything in," Trapper said. "And those lambs are stubborn. It can be hard to get them to work a lot of the time."
This is Trapper's seventh year to raise lambs, and he is the president of his 4-H club as well as a senior ambassador. As a member of 4-H, he also participates in archery, food and nutrition, livestock judging and photography. Outside of 4-H, he plays baseball and runs track and cross-country.
Amry and Levi have raised lambs for the past four years, and they also have taken advantage of the other 4-H programs. Levi is secretary of his 4-H club as well as a junior ambassador. Amry is a junior ambassador and recognition officer for 4-H and plays softball outside of the club.
All three of the children became attached to their lambs but agreed that the animals had good lives.
"They have different personalities," Trapper said. "Some are sweeter and will come up to you real fast, and some you have to really try to tame, but once you do, they are the sweetest things."
Trapper called Stomp his "little baby" and said it would be hard to let him go.
"He's so spoiled and sweet as all get out," Trapper said.
Levi said he enjoys watching the lambs grow and have their own personalities, too. But "you've got to let them go," he continued.
"There will be more to come and we can look forward to next year," Levi said.
The children fulfill their 4-H duties at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., and they adjust their schedules accordingly.
"Sometimes we have to come home early from somewhere," said Myra Feuerbacher, their mother.
Feuerbacher and her husband Kirk Feuerbacher were members of 4-H while growing up, which is one of the reasons they recognized the value of the program for their children.
"It's a family event, and we work hard together," she said. "Win or lose, it's what you put into the project, and you have gained confidence, respect and responsibility. So many great avenues come out of projects in 4-H."
At the end of the day, Myra Feuerbacher said it comes down to one person.
"We have hopes for all of them. We put in hard work and hope it pays off, but it all depends on the judge — one man's opinion for that day," she said.
