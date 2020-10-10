Economic analyses of beef cattle production in Texas has shown that feed costs are about one-third of the total annual cost of running a cow. Fortunately, land cost is included in that (grazing leases and grass), and no one wants to purchase upwards of $250 in feed to maintain a cow and her calf. But some do.
It is usually recommended that the equivalent of two to three large round bales are needed to winter a cow during a normal year in the central Gulf Coast. There are years when that would not be enough and years that it might be too much. Also, it depends on other grazing resources including the condition of your pastures, your stocking rate and winter pasture if planted.
Regardless of whether your hay is raised or purchased it needs to be stored properly and it should be tested. Since wrapped round bales, we have all gotten a little complacent about storing hay. Hay still gets wet and weathered and it does not take much to lose 10-25% of your hay. Testing each cutting or load purchased for crude protein and energy (TDN or total digestible nutrients) can be conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Soil, Water, and Forage Testing Laboratory in College Station for about $10. Their website is https://soiltesting.tamu.edu/.
A good hay sample (from several bales) can be collected by a hay probe. I am sure your local county Extension agent has one that you can use. It takes about 10 to 14 days to get results, and they can help decipher those, too. Even if the results come back and the hay is a little more nutritious than cardboard, at least you know it and can more closely match supplements to overcome any deficit. Likely it will be better than you expect, and you could save far more than $10 in unneeded supplementation.
Finally, when you feed hay, particularly round bales, use a hay ring or a cone feeder to minimize waste. Some of you might prefer to unroll your hay bales and let the cows eat them. Sometimes that works well, sometimes it does not. Cows and calves like to lie on hay when the ground is wet or cold (or both). Do not overfeed hay. Make the cattle clean it up but recognize that not all the hay you feed is going to be eaten, some of it has been weathered if stored outside, and truly is not much better than cardboard. Here is hoping for a short mild winter and a rainy spring.
