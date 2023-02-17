Aloe 4-H Club

Brody Clayton, Com Heif

Madison Cowan, H

Trustyn Cumberland, JBx3, S

Jacob Dentler, H, Gilts

Ava Dornburg, Com Heif

Layla Dornburg, Com Heif

Kodie Foster, Br rabbits, R, Com Heif

Mattie Garrett, JBx3, S, Com Heif, CH

Sam Harrell, H, Gilts

Karley John, Com Heif, CS

Kourtney John, CS, Com Heif

William John, Com Heif, CS, Ag mech

Tatum Johnson, G

Ava Krossgaard, H

Kayden Marbach, Giltsx2, H, Com Heif

Mackenzie Moncrief, H

Korbyn Murray, CS, Com Heif

Shaylee Murray, CS, Com Heif

Carter Nelson, CH, H

Clayton Perry, CL, Com Heif

Colten Perry, CL, Com Heif, Ag mech

Riley Petrash, R

Carlie Richter, Com Heif

Cy Richter, Com Heif

Renah Richter, Com Heif

Lena Svetlik, CS, S

Sawyer Svetlik, Com Heif, S

Sloan Svetlik, S, Com Heif

Sutton Svetlik, S, Com Heif

Walker Svetlik, CS

Laney Taylor, Com Heif

Sunny Taylor, Com Heif

Blake Thigpen, H

Macy Thigpen, G

Micah Thigpen, Gilts, H

Avery Urban, Com Heif

Hailey Urban, Com Heif

William Weischwill, Com Heif

Reagan Weiser, Com Heif

Reese Weiser, Com Heif

Caroline Williams, Bro

BLOOMINGTON 4-H Club

Austin, Arias, H

Kathleen Arias, H

Victoria Arias, H, CH

Nia Baladez, H

Rylan Barr, H, CH

Aidan Castro, H, CH

Cameron Castro, Gilts, CH, H

Aden Chapa, CH, H

Kayden Clemons, H, Gilts

River Darilek, CH, H

Lorenzo Dilworth, H

Marquez Dilworth, H, CH

Kaeden Dollins, CH, H

Colbie Drexler, H, Gilts

Brodie Flores, H

Sophie Franke, CH, Com Heif, H

Alazaha Garcia, H

Liam Garcia, H, CH

Niyah Garza, H

Jeremiah Herrera, H

Presley Johnson, H, Gilts

Brooke Klekar, H, Gilts

Jacob Martinez, H, CH

Maxamus Moraida, H, CH

Jalynn Nelms, H, CH, Gilts

Memorie Pena, H

Tayvian Peoples, H

Khyler Reed, S, Gilts, JB, H

Miguel Reyes, H

Kambryan Richter, CH, Gilts, H

Sawyer Richter, CH, H

Jonathan Rivera, H

Cody Robles Jr., Giltsx2, H, CH, CS

Collin Robles, CH Gilts, H

Taylor Rogers, CH, H, Giltsx3

Koy Shelton, H

Ty Shelton, H

Chase Sturm, CH, H

Allison Villarreal, H

Henry Villarreal, H

Kholton Williams, CH, H

Daidree Zarate, H, Giltsx2, CH,

BLOOMINGTON FFA

Abigail Arriaga, H

Alexis Arriaga, H

Devin Cano, H

Juan (Alex) Delgado, H, Gilts

Carlee Drexler, H, Gilts

Ayden Gardner, H

Haley R. Gardner, H

Dominic Goodale, H

Sicily Goodale, H

Herlinda Guerrero, H

Mirakle Gutierrez, Gilts

Zeah Morales, H, Gilts

Ashtynn Pettis, H

Hunter Portales, G

Roper Portales, G

Scarlette Portales, G

GUADALUPE 4-H Club

Wyatt Coldewey, H, Com Heif, Giltsx4

Caroline Garcia, Giltsx2, H

Derek Hempel, S, JBx3

Callie Humphrey, S

Maddison Jeanis, CH, H, Gilts

Christian Molina, Giltsx2, H

Jordan Olguin, H

Layton Shadle, Giltsx2, H

Avari Winks, Giltsx3, H

Heritage 4-H Club

Connor Goerhing, CL, L

Payton Hembree, JBx4, CS

Noah Rung, CS, Com Heif

Thomas Rung, Com Heif, CS

High Bidders 4-H Club

Emry Adcock, Gilts, H

Haley Beckner, Giltsx2, Com Heif, H

Adyson Bernhard, Br rabbits, H

Blayne Bernhard, H, Gilts

Karsyn Bernhard, Gilts, H

Kenneth Wyatt Bernhard, Gilts, H,

Colden Miller, CL

Averie Porras, Gilts, H, Com Heif

Andrew Reissig, CL

Seth Reissig, CL

Caleb Schustereit, G

Cameron Schustereit, G

Keaton Wesley, H

Industrial FFA

Grace Bowers, R

Molly Bowers, R

Lilly Brittain, L, CL

Carlee Burow, H, Gilts

Kylah Fulkerson, H, Gilts

Zaley Fulkerson, H, Gilts

Avery Harper, CH, H

Ryder Harper, CH, H

Emma Hessler, S, Com Heif

Aidan Janis, CH, H

Jack Koehl, S

Natalie Koehl, S

Trevan Koenig, H, CH

Zain Koenig, H, Gilts, CH

Chelsea Kretser, H, CH, Gilts

Jax Kretser, Giltsx2, H, CH

Jayce Kretser, Giltsx2, CH, H

Alana Lange, CS

Gabrielle Lange, CS

Scarlett Lange, CS

Allison Leita, CS, Com Heif

Lauren Leita, CS, Com Heif

Karter Powell, H

Kohl Powell, CH

Natalie Powell, Gilts, H

Dylan Rerich, Bro

Anthony Sills, Com Heif

Cullen Stumfoll, CL, L

Faith Villarreal, CH

Isaiah Villarreal, CH, H

Zachary Villarreal, CH

Inez 4-H Club

Connor Aiken, S

Laney Aiken, S, JB,

Tanner Amsler, CH

Alexis Andress, Gilts, Com Heif, H

Payton Barnett, Gilts, CH, H

Tyler Barnett, H, CH

Macy Rae Cantu, S, JB

Magi Jo Cantu, G, L

Adison Cutler, Gilts, CH, H

Ansley Cutler, H, Com Heif

Easton Horelka, R, Br rabbits

Garrett Kolodziejczyk, L, CL

Macie Kolodziejczyk, CL, L

Kade Kubecka, Bro

Madison Kubecka, Bro

Calynn Lankford, H

Clark Lankford, H

Addyson Leita, CS, Com Heif

Caleb Leita, Com Heif, CS

Max Majewski, R

Bo Neill, Com Heif, S

Abigaill Nunez, CS, Com Heif, JB

Cody Nunez, JB, Com Heif, CS, S

Madalynn Nunez, CS, JBx2, Com Heif

Jack Osburn, Bro

Kayl Osburn, Bro

Rylan Pletcher, Com Heif, CS

Shelby Pletcher, CS, Com Heif, CL

Sydney Pletcher, CS, Com Heif

Madison Raz, L

Mason Raz, CL

Grady Shore, H, CH, Gilts

Greyson Shore, H, CH, Gilts

Ellasyn Stumfoll, L, CL

Kate Weitz, CS

Tanner Weitz, CS

Sawyer Wimberly, Com Heif

Kelly Creek 4-H Club

Ashlyn Berger, R, Com Heif

Logan Berger, R, Com Heif

Alex Hernandez, H

Parker Johnston, G, CS

Victor Nunez, CS, JB

Connor Robles, CH, H

Abigail Shannon, Bro

Dalton Taylor, Gilts, H, CH

Baelyn Urban, Com Heif

Paityn Williams, H, Gilts, CH

Mission Valley 4-H Club

Chloe Benner, H, Gilts

Mackenzie Brown, H, Gilts

Layton Depine, JB, L

Pacer Depine JB, L

Reghan Dornak, CH

Calder Gras, R, Br rabbitsx2

Callie Gras, Br rabbitsx2, R

Conner Gras, Br rabbitsx2, R

Hayden Hermes, Com Heif

Haidyn Jordan, CH, H

Cailyn Loest, R, Com Heif, JB

Cole Loest, JB, Com Heif, R

Cayden McDowell, G

Chloe McDowell, G

Carlie Parsons, JB, S, Com Heif

Miles Peltier, JBx2

Korgen Ramirez, JBx2, CL, H, Gilts

Johanna Rangnow, JB

Colt Rowlands, H, Com Heif, CH

Karoline Rowlands, H

Kaslyn Sappington, CL

Kelyn Sappington, L, CL

Landon Stewart, JBx2, Com Heif,

Nursery 4-H Club

Elizabeth Arnecke, Com Heif, S

Madeline Arnecke, CS, Com Heif

Sydney Bohac, JBx2

Claire Connally, Com Heif

Bryan DeBord, Com Heif, H

Kaid DeBord, Com Heif, H, Giltsx2

Emily Estraca, H, Com Heif

Ethan Estraca, Com Heif

Claire Franz, Com Heif

Kate Franz, Com Heif

Trevor Garber, H, Gilts, Com Heif

Ruben Gonzalez, G

Dominic Goodman, Com Heif

Kaci Haschke, H, Com Heif

Finley Janak, Bro

Kendall Janak, CL

Katherine Johnston, H, Gilts

Allison Joiner, JB

Hannah Koudelka, Gilts, CH, H

Michael Koudelka, CH, H

Br rabbitsynnley Laake, G

Br rabbitsody Leuschner, R, Com Heif

Kristen Leuschner, R, Com Heif

Isabella Lyons, Br rabbitsx4, R, Bro

Maria Lyons, R, Bro, Br rabbitsx3

William Lyons, R, Bro

Mia Mabray, Com Heif

Aiden Matey, R, Br rabbits

Fourdam, Matey, Br rabbits, R

Hudson Matthews, JBx6, S, CS

Sophie McNeill, Com Heif

Sydnie McNeill, Com Heif

Anna Claire Miori, Bro, Com Heif

James Miori, Com Heif

Kristen Miori, Com Heif

Luke Miori, Com Heif

Megan Miori, Bro, Com Heif

Riley Morgan, R

Maris, Murphy, Com Heif

Maston Murphy, Com Heif

Colton Ohrt, Com Heif

Kade Ohrt, Com Heif

Kamrie Ohrt, Com Heif

Kyler Ohrt, S, Com Heif

Natalie Ohrt, S, Com Heif

Alexa Pinson, G

Emmaleigh Porter, G

James Porter, G

Katelynn Pratka, Com Heif

Julianna Stevens, Gilts, H, Com Heif

Braylen Stevenson, CS, Com Heif, S

Bailey Zeplin, Com Heif

Bryce Zeplin, Com Heif

Blaine Zimmermann, CH, H

Shotgun 4-H Club

Carly Migura, Com Heif, CH

Angelina Orozco, Br rabbits, R

Brayden Orozco, Bro

Mia Orozco, R, Br rabbits

Southern Country 4-H Club

Cort Raymond Becker, CS, S

Zoey Jones, R

Kolten King, R

Darcy Leinen, H, Gilts

David Leinen, Gilts, H

Deana Leinen, H, Gilts

Azilee Leita, S, CS

Major Monney, CL

Maxton Monney, L

Allison Murray, CS, S, Com Heif

Brock Murray, CS, Com Heif, S

Cate Murray, CS, S, Com Heif

Harper Schroeder, Com Heif, L, CL

Madyn Schroeder, L, CL

Brendie Tapp, Com Heif

Taylor Thomas, JBx3, S, Com Heif, CS

Celeste Wagner, Com Heif

Lynleigh Yandell, L, Com Heif, CL

Walker Yandell, L, CL

Victoria East FFA

Judson Brown, H

Harley Driscoll, H

Kayla, Gossett, L

Christian Hernandez, R

Madison Hiller, H, CH

Adrian Holst, H

Kaylie Huth, JB, L

Katelyn Kahanek, CH

Meredith Korczynski, Bro

Hadley Livingston, Com Heif

Janae Mathis, G

Kenna Migl, Com Heif, R

Andrew Olguin, Giltsx3, H

Sophia Perez, G

Jaidyn Robles, G

Madi L. Schatz, H

Emily Wall, CL, L

Landon Weber, G

Hailee Wehrheim, S

Natalie Williams, H

Victoria West FFA

Sy Anderson, H

Carson Baker, Giltsx2, H

Brooklyn Carter, L

Ryan Chandler, H, Gilts

Nevaeh Chavera, G

Ava Davis, Gilts, H

Gavin Davis, CH, Gilts, H

Timothy Edmondson III, H

Cheyenne Glover, R

Ty Hartman, Com Heif

Christian Hernandez, H, Gilts

Emma Hernandez, Gilts, H

Kyndall Hopper, Giltsx2, H

Tanner Hoskins, JBx3, Giltsx2, S, CH

Patrick Moeller, G, H, Gilts

Slayton Moeller, G, Gilts, H

Kayla Mozisek, H

Sarah, Schoener, H, Gilts

Kyle Shedd, H, Gilts

Claire Stillwell, H, CH, Gilts

Addison Tesch, H

Blake Thigpen, JBx2

Macy Thigpen, JB

Haley Thompson, CH, H

Kylee Wickliffe, Gilts, H

Westwood 4-H Club

Logan Hartman, R, Br rabbitsx2

Elizabeth Holliday, Com Heif, H

Kendall Holliday, CH, Com Heif

Emaleigh Martinka, CH, H

Jillian Martinka, CH

Jackson Mebane, H, CH, Gilts

Emma Norman, H

Dayna Rippamonti, Gilts, H

Wood Hi 4-H Club

Braden Adamek, CH, H

Nathan Adamek, H

Kaleb Bennett, CS

Weldon Bowers, Bro

Will Bowers, Bro

Carlee Burow, CH

Bailey Buzzard, JBx3

Clayton Diebel, S, Com Heif

Amry Feuerbacher, L, CL

Levi Feuerbacher, CL, L

Trapper Feuerbacher, L, CL

Brennan Fuhrken, S

Dalton Johnson, JB

Lindsey Koehl, H, CH, Com Heif

Hannah Koenig, CL

Hattie Koenig, CL

Ashley Kruppa, CL

Emersyn Kruppa, CL

Westyn Kruppa, JB, CS

Brayden Mansfield, Br

Camdyn Mansfield, Bro

Taylor Matula, CH, H

Emma Meyer, S

Payton Meyer, G

Corbin Milberger, JBx4, Com Heif, CS, S

Adyson Miller, Com Heif

Larkin Miller, Com Heif

Cole Neill, Com Heif

Falyn Perkins, Com Heif

Hannah Rippamonti, G

James Rung, CS

Madelyn Rung, CS

Jonathan Sills, Com Heif

Brenham Tumlinson, Gilts, CH, H

Tylor Yogi, CL, L

Tags