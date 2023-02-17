Aloe 4-H Club
Brody Clayton, Com Heif
Madison Cowan, H
Trustyn Cumberland, JBx3, S
Jacob Dentler, H, Gilts
Ava Dornburg, Com Heif
Layla Dornburg, Com Heif
Kodie Foster, Br rabbits, R, Com Heif
Mattie Garrett, JBx3, S, Com Heif, CH
Sam Harrell, H, Gilts
Karley John, Com Heif, CS
Kourtney John, CS, Com Heif
William John, Com Heif, CS, Ag mech
Tatum Johnson, G
Ava Krossgaard, H
Kayden Marbach, Giltsx2, H, Com Heif
Mackenzie Moncrief, H
Korbyn Murray, CS, Com Heif
Shaylee Murray, CS, Com Heif
Carter Nelson, CH, H
Clayton Perry, CL, Com Heif
Colten Perry, CL, Com Heif, Ag mech
Riley Petrash, R
Carlie Richter, Com Heif
Cy Richter, Com Heif
Renah Richter, Com Heif
Lena Svetlik, CS, S
Sawyer Svetlik, Com Heif, S
Sloan Svetlik, S, Com Heif
Sutton Svetlik, S, Com Heif
Walker Svetlik, CS
Laney Taylor, Com Heif
Sunny Taylor, Com Heif
Blake Thigpen, H
Macy Thigpen, G
Micah Thigpen, Gilts, H
Avery Urban, Com Heif
Hailey Urban, Com Heif
William Weischwill, Com Heif
Reagan Weiser, Com Heif
Reese Weiser, Com Heif
Caroline Williams, Bro
BLOOMINGTON 4-H Club
Austin, Arias, H
Kathleen Arias, H
Victoria Arias, H, CH
Nia Baladez, H
Rylan Barr, H, CH
Aidan Castro, H, CH
Cameron Castro, Gilts, CH, H
Aden Chapa, CH, H
Kayden Clemons, H, Gilts
River Darilek, CH, H
Lorenzo Dilworth, H
Marquez Dilworth, H, CH
Kaeden Dollins, CH, H
Colbie Drexler, H, Gilts
Brodie Flores, H
Sophie Franke, CH, Com Heif, H
Alazaha Garcia, H
Liam Garcia, H, CH
Niyah Garza, H
Jeremiah Herrera, H
Presley Johnson, H, Gilts
Brooke Klekar, H, Gilts
Jacob Martinez, H, CH
Maxamus Moraida, H, CH
Jalynn Nelms, H, CH, Gilts
Memorie Pena, H
Tayvian Peoples, H
Khyler Reed, S, Gilts, JB, H
Miguel Reyes, H
Kambryan Richter, CH, Gilts, H
Sawyer Richter, CH, H
Jonathan Rivera, H
Cody Robles Jr., Giltsx2, H, CH, CS
Collin Robles, CH Gilts, H
Taylor Rogers, CH, H, Giltsx3
Koy Shelton, H
Ty Shelton, H
Chase Sturm, CH, H
Allison Villarreal, H
Henry Villarreal, H
Kholton Williams, CH, H
Daidree Zarate, H, Giltsx2, CH,
BLOOMINGTON FFA
Abigail Arriaga, H
Alexis Arriaga, H
Devin Cano, H
Juan (Alex) Delgado, H, Gilts
Carlee Drexler, H, Gilts
Ayden Gardner, H
Haley R. Gardner, H
Dominic Goodale, H
Sicily Goodale, H
Herlinda Guerrero, H
Mirakle Gutierrez, Gilts
Zeah Morales, H, Gilts
Ashtynn Pettis, H
Hunter Portales, G
Roper Portales, G
Scarlette Portales, G
GUADALUPE 4-H Club
Wyatt Coldewey, H, Com Heif, Giltsx4
Caroline Garcia, Giltsx2, H
Derek Hempel, S, JBx3
Callie Humphrey, S
Maddison Jeanis, CH, H, Gilts
Christian Molina, Giltsx2, H
Jordan Olguin, H
Layton Shadle, Giltsx2, H
Avari Winks, Giltsx3, H
Heritage 4-H Club
Connor Goerhing, CL, L
Payton Hembree, JBx4, CS
Noah Rung, CS, Com Heif
Thomas Rung, Com Heif, CS
High Bidders 4-H Club
Emry Adcock, Gilts, H
Haley Beckner, Giltsx2, Com Heif, H
Adyson Bernhard, Br rabbits, H
Blayne Bernhard, H, Gilts
Karsyn Bernhard, Gilts, H
Kenneth Wyatt Bernhard, Gilts, H,
Colden Miller, CL
Averie Porras, Gilts, H, Com Heif
Andrew Reissig, CL
Seth Reissig, CL
Caleb Schustereit, G
Cameron Schustereit, G
Keaton Wesley, H
Industrial FFA
Grace Bowers, R
Molly Bowers, R
Lilly Brittain, L, CL
Carlee Burow, H, Gilts
Kylah Fulkerson, H, Gilts
Zaley Fulkerson, H, Gilts
Avery Harper, CH, H
Ryder Harper, CH, H
Emma Hessler, S, Com Heif
Aidan Janis, CH, H
Jack Koehl, S
Natalie Koehl, S
Trevan Koenig, H, CH
Zain Koenig, H, Gilts, CH
Chelsea Kretser, H, CH, Gilts
Jax Kretser, Giltsx2, H, CH
Jayce Kretser, Giltsx2, CH, H
Alana Lange, CS
Gabrielle Lange, CS
Scarlett Lange, CS
Allison Leita, CS, Com Heif
Lauren Leita, CS, Com Heif
Karter Powell, H
Kohl Powell, CH
Natalie Powell, Gilts, H
Dylan Rerich, Bro
Anthony Sills, Com Heif
Cullen Stumfoll, CL, L
Faith Villarreal, CH
Isaiah Villarreal, CH, H
Zachary Villarreal, CH
Inez 4-H Club
Connor Aiken, S
Laney Aiken, S, JB,
Tanner Amsler, CH
Alexis Andress, Gilts, Com Heif, H
Payton Barnett, Gilts, CH, H
Tyler Barnett, H, CH
Macy Rae Cantu, S, JB
Magi Jo Cantu, G, L
Adison Cutler, Gilts, CH, H
Ansley Cutler, H, Com Heif
Easton Horelka, R, Br rabbits
Garrett Kolodziejczyk, L, CL
Macie Kolodziejczyk, CL, L
Kade Kubecka, Bro
Madison Kubecka, Bro
Calynn Lankford, H
Clark Lankford, H
Addyson Leita, CS, Com Heif
Caleb Leita, Com Heif, CS
Max Majewski, R
Bo Neill, Com Heif, S
Abigaill Nunez, CS, Com Heif, JB
Cody Nunez, JB, Com Heif, CS, S
Madalynn Nunez, CS, JBx2, Com Heif
Jack Osburn, Bro
Kayl Osburn, Bro
Rylan Pletcher, Com Heif, CS
Shelby Pletcher, CS, Com Heif, CL
Sydney Pletcher, CS, Com Heif
Madison Raz, L
Mason Raz, CL
Grady Shore, H, CH, Gilts
Greyson Shore, H, CH, Gilts
Ellasyn Stumfoll, L, CL
Kate Weitz, CS
Tanner Weitz, CS
Sawyer Wimberly, Com Heif
Kelly Creek 4-H Club
Ashlyn Berger, R, Com Heif
Logan Berger, R, Com Heif
Alex Hernandez, H
Parker Johnston, G, CS
Victor Nunez, CS, JB
Connor Robles, CH, H
Abigail Shannon, Bro
Dalton Taylor, Gilts, H, CH
Baelyn Urban, Com Heif
Paityn Williams, H, Gilts, CH
Mission Valley 4-H Club
Chloe Benner, H, Gilts
Mackenzie Brown, H, Gilts
Layton Depine, JB, L
Pacer Depine JB, L
Reghan Dornak, CH
Calder Gras, R, Br rabbitsx2
Callie Gras, Br rabbitsx2, R
Conner Gras, Br rabbitsx2, R
Hayden Hermes, Com Heif
Haidyn Jordan, CH, H
Cailyn Loest, R, Com Heif, JB
Cole Loest, JB, Com Heif, R
Cayden McDowell, G
Chloe McDowell, G
Carlie Parsons, JB, S, Com Heif
Miles Peltier, JBx2
Korgen Ramirez, JBx2, CL, H, Gilts
Johanna Rangnow, JB
Colt Rowlands, H, Com Heif, CH
Karoline Rowlands, H
Kaslyn Sappington, CL
Kelyn Sappington, L, CL
Landon Stewart, JBx2, Com Heif,
Nursery 4-H Club
Elizabeth Arnecke, Com Heif, S
Madeline Arnecke, CS, Com Heif
Sydney Bohac, JBx2
Claire Connally, Com Heif
Bryan DeBord, Com Heif, H
Kaid DeBord, Com Heif, H, Giltsx2
Emily Estraca, H, Com Heif
Ethan Estraca, Com Heif
Claire Franz, Com Heif
Kate Franz, Com Heif
Trevor Garber, H, Gilts, Com Heif
Ruben Gonzalez, G
Dominic Goodman, Com Heif
Kaci Haschke, H, Com Heif
Finley Janak, Bro
Kendall Janak, CL
Katherine Johnston, H, Gilts
Allison Joiner, JB
Hannah Koudelka, Gilts, CH, H
Michael Koudelka, CH, H
Br rabbitsynnley Laake, G
Br rabbitsody Leuschner, R, Com Heif
Kristen Leuschner, R, Com Heif
Isabella Lyons, Br rabbitsx4, R, Bro
Maria Lyons, R, Bro, Br rabbitsx3
William Lyons, R, Bro
Mia Mabray, Com Heif
Aiden Matey, R, Br rabbits
Fourdam, Matey, Br rabbits, R
Hudson Matthews, JBx6, S, CS
Sophie McNeill, Com Heif
Sydnie McNeill, Com Heif
Anna Claire Miori, Bro, Com Heif
James Miori, Com Heif
Kristen Miori, Com Heif
Luke Miori, Com Heif
Megan Miori, Bro, Com Heif
Riley Morgan, R
Maris, Murphy, Com Heif
Maston Murphy, Com Heif
Colton Ohrt, Com Heif
Kade Ohrt, Com Heif
Kamrie Ohrt, Com Heif
Kyler Ohrt, S, Com Heif
Natalie Ohrt, S, Com Heif
Alexa Pinson, G
Emmaleigh Porter, G
James Porter, G
Katelynn Pratka, Com Heif
Julianna Stevens, Gilts, H, Com Heif
Braylen Stevenson, CS, Com Heif, S
Bailey Zeplin, Com Heif
Bryce Zeplin, Com Heif
Blaine Zimmermann, CH, H
Shotgun 4-H Club
Carly Migura, Com Heif, CH
Angelina Orozco, Br rabbits, R
Brayden Orozco, Bro
Mia Orozco, R, Br rabbits
Southern Country 4-H Club
Cort Raymond Becker, CS, S
Zoey Jones, R
Kolten King, R
Darcy Leinen, H, Gilts
David Leinen, Gilts, H
Deana Leinen, H, Gilts
Azilee Leita, S, CS
Major Monney, CL
Maxton Monney, L
Allison Murray, CS, S, Com Heif
Brock Murray, CS, Com Heif, S
Cate Murray, CS, S, Com Heif
Harper Schroeder, Com Heif, L, CL
Madyn Schroeder, L, CL
Brendie Tapp, Com Heif
Taylor Thomas, JBx3, S, Com Heif, CS
Celeste Wagner, Com Heif
Lynleigh Yandell, L, Com Heif, CL
Walker Yandell, L, CL
Victoria East FFA
Judson Brown, H
Harley Driscoll, H
Kayla, Gossett, L
Christian Hernandez, R
Madison Hiller, H, CH
Adrian Holst, H
Kaylie Huth, JB, L
Katelyn Kahanek, CH
Meredith Korczynski, Bro
Hadley Livingston, Com Heif
Janae Mathis, G
Kenna Migl, Com Heif, R
Andrew Olguin, Giltsx3, H
Sophia Perez, G
Jaidyn Robles, G
Madi L. Schatz, H
Emily Wall, CL, L
Landon Weber, G
Hailee Wehrheim, S
Natalie Williams, H
Victoria West FFA
Sy Anderson, H
Carson Baker, Giltsx2, H
Brooklyn Carter, L
Ryan Chandler, H, Gilts
Nevaeh Chavera, G
Ava Davis, Gilts, H
Gavin Davis, CH, Gilts, H
Timothy Edmondson III, H
Cheyenne Glover, R
Ty Hartman, Com Heif
Christian Hernandez, H, Gilts
Emma Hernandez, Gilts, H
Kyndall Hopper, Giltsx2, H
Tanner Hoskins, JBx3, Giltsx2, S, CH
Patrick Moeller, G, H, Gilts
Slayton Moeller, G, Gilts, H
Kayla Mozisek, H
Sarah, Schoener, H, Gilts
Kyle Shedd, H, Gilts
Claire Stillwell, H, CH, Gilts
Addison Tesch, H
Blake Thigpen, JBx2
Macy Thigpen, JB
Haley Thompson, CH, H
Kylee Wickliffe, Gilts, H
Westwood 4-H Club
Logan Hartman, R, Br rabbitsx2
Elizabeth Holliday, Com Heif, H
Kendall Holliday, CH, Com Heif
Emaleigh Martinka, CH, H
Jillian Martinka, CH
Jackson Mebane, H, CH, Gilts
Emma Norman, H
Dayna Rippamonti, Gilts, H
Wood Hi 4-H Club
Braden Adamek, CH, H
Nathan Adamek, H
Kaleb Bennett, CS
Weldon Bowers, Bro
Will Bowers, Bro
Carlee Burow, CH
Bailey Buzzard, JBx3
Clayton Diebel, S, Com Heif
Amry Feuerbacher, L, CL
Levi Feuerbacher, CL, L
Trapper Feuerbacher, L, CL
Brennan Fuhrken, S
Dalton Johnson, JB
Lindsey Koehl, H, CH, Com Heif
Hannah Koenig, CL
Hattie Koenig, CL
Ashley Kruppa, CL
Emersyn Kruppa, CL
Westyn Kruppa, JB, CS
Brayden Mansfield, Br
Camdyn Mansfield, Bro
Taylor Matula, CH, H
Emma Meyer, S
Payton Meyer, G
Corbin Milberger, JBx4, Com Heif, CS, S
Adyson Miller, Com Heif
Larkin Miller, Com Heif
Cole Neill, Com Heif
Falyn Perkins, Com Heif
Hannah Rippamonti, G
James Rung, CS
Madelyn Rung, CS
Jonathan Sills, Com Heif
Brenham Tumlinson, Gilts, CH, H
Tylor Yogi, CL, L