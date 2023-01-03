We are reaching the end of the year with a record of commercial beef production. It will be more than 28.1 billion pounds, a 0.9% growth over the last year. Strong demand held the prices high during 2022, which helped ranchers face higher input costs and a severe drought. However, we slaughtered way more cows, decreasing our inventory by 2.3% with a cow cull rate of over 13%. Meanwhile, international markets remained robust as China opened the doors for U.S. beef in 2020.
Four main factors explain the movements in beef cattle markets and help the producers make decisions: supply, demand, weather, and feed costs. Cow herd contraction and the significant number of heifers slaughtered reveal a lower supply of meat in 2023 and onwards, indicating higher prices in the long term.
Interestingly, beef demand remained strong in recent turbulent years, growing to a record during the pandemic. Income (unemployment), inflation, and uncertainty affect consumer purchasing decisions. But a 2022 weaker demand registered an average premium retail price of 7% above 2021. Also, significant price spreads showed consumer loyalty to Choice and Prime products, indicating consumption of high-quality beef despite inflation. Thus, the producers may find a good market for their animals, mainly if they sell grade beef and the government preserves the consumer purchasing power.
The rancher will need good pasture conditions and decent feed costs to attend the market. In 2022, La Nina affected pasture, hay, and grain production, spiking input prices. However, the forecast models show a transition from La Nina to a neutral weather pattern later in the spring. Furthermore, corn acreage and yield are below the trendline, and the demand for the commodity is softening (domestically and abroad). Therefore, input prices should remain strong in the year’s first half. Nonetheless, prices should drop with better weather conditions in the year’s second half.
The cyclical behavior of the cattle market indicates that survivors of the hard years will reap better margins. However, during good years producers must be conservative and prepare for the next downturn. As Warren Buffet once said: It’s only when the tide goes out that you learn who has been swimming naked. It’s time to learn from recent mistakes and prepare for new challenges.