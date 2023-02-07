As a young wildlife biologist, one of the most “sciencey” feeling things I did was age jawbones from harvested white-tailed deer. To this day, I still enjoy it as both a hunter and a biologist, and rightfully so. Age is an important metric in deer management because it provides insight into herd dynamics, which can help guide management decisions.
The most common technique used to determine age from a jawbone is the tooth replacement and wear (TRW) technique, developed by C.W. Severinghaus in 1949. This technique requires the ager to determine which teeth are present and how worn they are. It’s a simple technique, but a basic understanding of the jawbone is necessary.
Deer jawbones consist of the front incisors, a gap called the diastema, and the premolars and molars. There are two crests on each tooth: the lingual crest (tongue side) and the buccal crest (cheek side), and each tooth is comprised of enamel (white) and dentine (brown), with a space in between called the infundibulum.
For aging purposes, we consider only the premolars and molars. Fawns (< 6 months) have less than six teeth. If six teeth are present, the deer is a yearling (~ 1 ½ years). In yearlings, the third premolar will typically have three cusps, but older yearlings may have a two-cusped third premolar. Adult deer (≥ 2 ½ years) will have six permanent molars, of which, the third premolar is two-cusped and fully erupted. Aging past 2 ½ years requires evaluating tooth wear. A 3-½ year old will typically have blunted lingual crests and wider dentine than enamel on the first molar. The last cusp on the third molar will be flat. A 4 ½ year old will have blunted lingual crests on the first two molars and dentine twice as wide as enamel on the first molar. The last cusp of the third molar will be worn toward the cheek. Deer ≥ 5 ½ years old will have moderate wearing on all premolars and the lingual crests worn away on the first two molars.
Of course, these are guidelines and there may be exceptions. TRW accuracy declines significantly past 2 ½ years, mostly due to individual variation in tooth wear. However, the TRW technique is a powerful tool to have in the toolbox. So, incorporate age into your harvest records to better understand what’s going on with your deer herd. These records will enable you to make sound management decisions in the future.