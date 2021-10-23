The low rumble of thunder rolled across the plains. The ground was slick and muddy, and a steady drizzle of rain fell from the sky. Lightning spiderwebbed across the dark clouds blanketing the sky.
Most people would seek shelter and try to stay dry in these conditions, but most people aren't ranchers. There are no rain delays in ranch life. Cattle graze rain or shine, and at Victoria's 5,000-acre Diebel Cattle Company, the task of managing and caring for a herd doesn't start and stop when cattlemen clock in and out of work.
"Regardless of the weather, we're out here," said Stephen Diebel, the fifth-generation owner of Diebel Cattle Company.
The cattle business is an industry marked by slow change, but recent developments have shaken up the sector.
Both economic and environmental sustainability are on the minds of ranchers today, Diebel said, and knowledge of genetics has allowed ranchers to more efficiently raise cattle.
The industry market has also become global, said Bill Hyman, executive director of the Independent Cattlemen's Association of Texas.
Ranchers are also facing the challenge of earning fair compensation compared to what feedlots receive, Hyman said.
Change in the cattle industry comes at a slow pace, Diebel said.
"By the time we make genetic decisions and initiate those decisions on the ground, you know, we may not reap those benefits for another three or four years down the road," he said.
One of the more recent changes is a move to sustainable ranching, Diebel said. Today's consumers of beef products increasingly care about the environmental impact of ranching.
Over the past five years, three pillars of concern for cattle ranchers have been whether the protein is safe and healthy to consume, environment is cared for properly and business remains economically sustainable, Diebel said.
"That's the things I'm talking about. The water quality and just knowing that the land is being cared for in a way that everybody would like," he said.
Grass-growing may not be a new concern for ranchers, but it is still an ever-present one, Diebel said.
"Grass is what we produce," he said. "That's what we're good at."
Though Diebel does supplement his herd's diet with protein and minerals on a limited basis, he said his is a primarily grazing herd. By using a rotational grazing system, he is able to control where his herd grazes and where he grows new grasses during the growing season, which can range from 10-11 months in Texas.
As the science of genetics advances, ranchers are taking advantage of it to produce a better product, Hyman said.
"We're starting to look more at the genetics and the expected progeny differences of cattle rather than just how they look," he said.
Advanced genetics have allowed ranchers to more efficiently harvest beef, Diebel said.
"We've gotten so much better with our genetics," he said. "Where we're at, we have the ability to harvest our cattle at a desired weight at a much earlier age."
The Texas cattle industry is transforming in a global marketplace, Hyman said.
"Our U.S. trade representatives are always working to work new contracts with countries and open the gates for new beef to go out," he said. "We produce the best quality beef in the world because of our ability to feed calves in feedlots."
Now that the U.S. beef industry has become global and not just domestic, ranchers are presented with the challenge of learning to navigate and operate within that global perspective, Diebel said.
Despite operating within a global market, ranchers are still fighting for a fair share of profits for their cattle, Hyman said.
The price ranchers sell their calves to feedlots is often disproportionately small compared to the price feedlots sell the calves to meat packers, he said.
There is a movement to advocate to Congress and the United States Department of Agriculture to make public the price that feedlots sell beef for, so the public can see who is profiting from beef, Hyman said.
