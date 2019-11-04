SHINER – Twin telepathy takes over when Camille and Colter Darilek take to the goat shows they’ve frequented for the past six years.
“If he’s in the ring, I have his next goat ready,” Camille said. “Me and Colter really work together well.”
The 16-year-old twins have won awards for the goats they breed and raise at their family ranch outside Shiner.
Most recently, they took home awards from the State Fair of Texas with their twin goats, Red Ryder and Red Ryder Ralphie.
“He won with the buck, she won with the doe, and then they took them back in for best of pair,” said the twins’ mother, Helen Darilek. “The two of them got overall grand champion best of pair. That’s the first time we’ve ever done that.”
Although goats are often born in twos or threes, Helen Darilek said twin goats winning in a pair is highly unusual.
Camille and Colter said showing is often rewarding, but sometimes the lifestyle can take its toll in the form of long nights.
The morning before they showed their goats at the State Fair on the first weekend in October, Helen Darilek left the house at 5 a.m. Colter left a football game that night to drive to meet her in Dallas. He got there at 3 a.m. and was in the barn at 6 a.m. for a full weekend of showing.
It’s business as usual for the busy twins. Camille is a flier for Shiner High School’s cheerleading team, and Colter is a starting linebacker on the school’s undefeated football team.
“I’ll come home from school, we get out at like 3:30 or so, and I’m over at the barn until like 6:30 or 7 (p.m.),” Camille said.
Between finding new recipes to feed the goats, clipping their hair and washing and drying them, she said the process of preparing is never-ending.
“A lot of what has helped them is the amount of hours they’ve spent out there critiquing each other in their showmanship skills,” their mother said.
When it comes down to it, showmanship has to do with knowing an animal and working with its strengths and weaknesses, she explained.
“If you know when it stands it tends to have a slouched back, there’s some things you can do as a showman to make it stand straighter,” she said.
The banners, ribbons, feeders, buckles, cups, garment bags and trophies that line the shelves in the Darileks’ home at the Triple C Ranch outside Shiner are a testament to the twins’ hard work.
Besides love of the animals and their personalities, Camille said what keeps her and her brother putting in that work is their show family, a group of about 30 people who show goats at competitions across Texas.
Their mother said her kids also have show “family” members who compete in other state competition circuits.
“It’s like a community,” Camille said.
The name of Triple C Ranch stands for the three Darilek children: Camille, Colter and their older sister, 21-year-old CeCe, who was a softball player during her time at Shiner High School.
Helen Darilek, who was raised in Crowley in Tarrant County and spent much of her adult life in Texas cities, said her twins’ goat-raising has become a family effort over the years. She’d never even pulled a trailer before taking her twins to their first goat show.
CeCe Darilek said she prefers to let her siblings stick to agriculture while she pursues a college softball career, but she still supports Colter and Camille in whatever ways she can.
“I grew up in Shiner, but around cattle, not around goats,” said Darby Darilek, the twins’ father. “The goats is all them.”
What’s next for the twins?
Camille dreams of attending Tarleton State University to study speech pathology and be part of the school’s livestock judging team.
“When I’m older – maybe like, decently old – I might want to be part of an FFA program somewhere,” Camille said.
Colter isn’t sure yet where life will take him, but he imagines going to college and ultimately showing goats again somewhere down the line.
