Industrial hemp growing is arriving to Texas in the near future, and Josh McGinty will explain the rules and regulations of this new industry.
In the relatively short presentation, McGinty will cover where and how to obtain a industrial hemp grower's license, the fees associated with it, where to find additional information, additional permits and required sampling for the TABC before harvest.
Research on this type of growing in the Crossroads is still ongoing because trials began on industrial hemp this summer.
"We're really learning how much we don't know," McGinty said of the new research on the emerging industry. "Growing is still up in the air. We're having problems (growing), and that's important for growers to know, too. If we're having problems in small research plots, those are big problems when we scale it up."
