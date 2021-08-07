Many of you have probably noticed the assortment of farm equipment moving up and down the highways. Some may have even become irritated at having to wait as a farmer tries to get his gigantic harvesting machine across a major highway in Victoria County. I usually smile and wave to the farmer and try and allow them the time and room to maneuver their equipment. I know how difficult it is to be a farmer in today’s modern world where only 2% of Americans are farmers and most do not understand how basic production agriculture contributes to a local economy. As long as there is plenty of food available at the local grocery store, no one seems to care.
In case you ever wondered about agriculture in Victoria County, most of the cropland in Victoria County is located south of U.S. 59 to the Calhoun County border. Victoria County currently has approximately 70,000 acres in crop production. These acres are broken down as 2,000 rice, 22,000 corn, 16,000 sorghum, 21,000 cotton and 5,000 soybeans. When you factor in hay production as a forage crop, you must add another 10,000 acres that are also being harvested or baled in these hot dry conditions. You cannot drive anywhere in the county without seeing fields full of round or square bales as ranchers are baling an enormous cutting of hay from the monsoonal rains.
Crop yields thus far have been below average to average for our county due to flooded fields and poor drainage. Corn yields have averaged 70-150 bushels/acre and most of the corn has been harvested. Grain sorghum harvesting is about complete with poor to fair yields. Much of the harvest rotted in the field before combines get could to them. Yield reports for grain are 1,000-5,000 pounds/acre. The cotton harvest will be getting started later in August and September. Harvest yields will most likely be lower than average with the plants drenched in standing water for days to weeks. Soybean yields are average at approximately 30 bushels/acre. Hay yields have been much above average. I have heard reports of ranchers cutting 5-6 tons of forage/acre/cutting. An average round hay bale that is 5-by-5 foot in size will weigh between 800 and 1,000 pounds depending on a variety of factors including moisture content, tightness of bale and type of grass, among other factors. Therefore, it looks like we will have a surplus of hay in the short term. Cattle numbers are remaining constant and prices are high and expected to remain high. Demand is high in domestic and world markets as anyone can see by the prices per pound we must pay for beef at retail stores.
From year to year, I continue to be amazed at the drastic differences in yield and price for farmers and ranchers. My hat is off to those working non-stop in agriculture in good times and bad. The next time you go to your favorite grocery store and see plenty of fresh food available, thank a farmer or rancher. Truly, they feed the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.