Cattle prices skyrocketed, reaching record levels, at least nominally. However, when we discount inflation, we have yet to surpass the 2013-2015 numbers. Tight supply and stable demand help explain the current price behavior.
When supply decreases, prices increase, holding demand constant. Two indicators suggest a tight supply in the future: cattle on feed and cow culling. Cattle on feed is a proxy for animals available to slaughter in the upcoming months.
There were 11.6 million heads of cattle on feed in April. That is, about 0.6 million down from 2022 and back to the five-year average (2017-2021). Specifically, steer on feed plunged by 6%. In addition, the cattle dressed weight ebbed.
The cow culling measure indicates the supply behavior in the long run. If we increase cow slaughter, we will have fewer calves. Thus, a shortage of heifers and steers in the coming years. Nowadays, we are culling between 60,000 to 65,000 cows weekly. Last year, this number fluctuated around 75,000 heads. In general, this measurement declines during the spring. Yet, this year is larger than usual because our cow inventory subsided to 2014 levels. In 2023, we reached 28.9 million adult female heads.
Besides culling more cows, heifers held as beef cow replacements abated to 5.2 million heads. A 5.8% decline from 2022 and back to the 2011 level. Likewise, heifers on feed are down 1.7% compared to last year. But they account for almost 39% of cattle on feed. Cow culling and herd rebuilding figures suggest supply shortages in subsequent years.
Even though supply is tight, packers continue to demand cattle. But their margin is shrinking. The proxy for the packer margin, live-to-cutout price spread, achieved $259 in March, down from $385 a year ago.
Meanwhile, the cutout-to-retail price spread dropped from $1.65 to $1.47 from March 2022 to March 2023. Nonetheless, it is still above the five-year average of $1.17 per pound. Both spread measures do not include other costs. For over a year, the average retail price plateaued at about $7.6. Even so, demand remained stable despite the economic conjecture.
The selling prices are spectacular. But what matters are profits over time. So, the rancher should also watch the costs and the cattle cycles. Corn prices declined in the southern plains, trading below $7 per bushel in April. This year's estimated cow-calf cost is more than $1,000 per cow. Furthermore, the rise in interest rates swelled the loan rates to above 8%. Concurrently, the labor cost rose with inflation.
One pattern stands out when we observe the beef cattle time series – cycles. That is, losses succeed bonanza. So, preparing for bad times in good times paves the way for financial sustainability. For instance, the producer can invest in technologies to boost farm efficiency. Or enhance the herd's reproductive characteristics.
In conclusion, tight supply and stable demand propelled the prices to record levels. However, the rancher's ability to manage costs and navigate economic cycles remains crucial.