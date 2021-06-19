Trees — what can you say? They are usually the largest species in any landscape. Many folks build their whole landscape diagram around a picturesque, old tree. Many trees have been here for hundreds of years.
They have withstood hurricanes, powerful wind, drought, and all other manner of mother nature. We are blessed in Victoria County to have various species of beautiful types of trees. People calling my office with tree questions is the number one topic.
It is tragic when trees develop a disease or die for some unknown reason. With proper care and management, death in many trees can be prevented. Here are the top 10 reasons newly planted trees die:
A native or adapted tree will tolerate South Texas’ long hot summers, the occasional cold winter and alkaline soil.
Trees grown in other parts of the country may not thrive, or even survive, here due to these factors.
Nonadapted trees can have a very short life span, problems with insects, diseases and/or leaf drop.
Many trees that are not native or adaptable to this area will not be able to survive the tight clay soil and the alkaline leaning PH we seem to have in Victoria County.
Be careful about damaging the bark while moving the tree. The vascular system (similar to our own veins and arteries) of a tree is directly under the bark.
Since a young tree has thin bark, it is very easily damaged. If the damage is severe the tree will die because it lost its ability to transport water and nutrients from the roots to the stems and leaves.
Avoid damage by transporting it in a manner that keeps the trunk bark from rubbing or hitting any surfaces in the vehicle and by carrying the tree by the container, not the trunk.
Remove all tags from the tree. Keep the tags, with the planting date, for your records.
Do not stake a tree unless necessary. Most trees do not require staking unless the tree is in a windy area (and in our area, it can get windy).
Cover the staking wire that contacts the trunk or limbs with pieces of garden hose or similar material, so the wire does not cut into the tree.
Remove the stakes and wire in six months to a year. If left around a tree or limb, a wire can girdle a tree, which cuts off the supply of water and nutrients.
Plant the tree so the root ball sits firmly on the bottom of the hole with the top of the root ball even with the surrounding soil or slightly higher. It is important that you do not plant the tree too deep. Start by digging the hole the same depth as the root ball.
Then dig the width of the hole at least twice the width of the root ball. After placing the tree in the hole, fill the void with the original soil (after removing any rocks or debris).
Water thoroughly to settle the soil and tree. Cover the exposed earth with 6 to 8 inches of bark mulch right up to, but not touching, the trunk.
Select a healthy tree. Check the tree for any splits in the bark, broken branches, insects and healthy white roots. If it is possible to inspect the roots of a tree before purchase, do not buy the tree if the tree has encircling roots.
However, if the tree has been purchased with encircling roots, spread the roots before planting or cut through them. New roots will grow where you cut the circling roots.
If left untouched, circling roots could eventually girdle the tree and strangle it.
A tree trunk hit by a string trimmer and/or lawn mower will lose part of the vascular system. If the tree is hit too often, the tree will die.
Keep a thick layer of bark mulch around the tree. This cuts down on evaporation of water from the root zone, moderates the soil temperature, helps control weeds and keeps the trimmer and mower away from the trunk.
Keep the tree watered until you plant it. Many a tree has over dried while it waited for the end of football/baseball/basketball season. Place the tree in the landscape where you want to plant it.
This will help acclimate it to the light and wind. Most container grown trees need water every day during the heat of the summer.
Do not transport a tree in the back of a truck, sticking out of a car window or a car trunk without covering the tree. Cover it with a bed sheet or similar cover.
If not covered, the wind will dehydrate leaves and small limbs. As a result, the tree may drop its leaves later.
And the No. 1 killer of newly planted trees is lack of water or over-watering during the first 18 months.
It usually takes at least that long for tree roots to become established and help the tree survive hot South Texas summers. During this time, use the soil wetness test on a weekly basis to guide your watering schedule.
If you want to learn more about trees, Texas A&M AgriLife–Victoria County and the Victoria County Master Gardener Association have partnered with the City of Victoria Parks and Recreation Department to bring you a series of programs titled, “Bringing Nature Home.”
Additionally, the Victoria County Master Gardeners will provide nature activities for youth ages 6-12 years old.
For more information, please call my office at 361-575-4581.
Source: Texas SmartScape, “Ten Reasons Trees Die,” North Central Texas Council of Governments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.