The 2022 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show in Victoria is coming up and we are always asked to present something on current topics of importance to the beef cattle producers. As you can imagine, after 35 years of doing this, there have been a number of topics that have been covered, and the topics that have been covered most often are drought, cattle prices, the import-export trade, and anything the government is interested in monitoring. This year is no different.
Dry weather is ongoing and will continue be a problem for cow calf producers as well as feeders. Feed, fertilizer, and fuel prices continue to be high and hay either very costly or nonexistent. Cow calf producers have had to market their calves early and sell precious replacement heifers and cows in an effort to reduce feeding losses. A record number of light calves have been moved into feed yards and in light of the high feed costs, fed cattle and beef prices will need to move higher to cover those added costs (feed and added days in feed).
The beef import and export trade is always a lively topic with ranchers worried about the importation of low quality (and value) beef trim used in hamburger, sausage, pizza toppings, etc. The dollar is increasing in value and our cow numbers are dropping (the number one source of lean trim in the U.S.) so we might see an increase in imports. However, its not the pounds but the dollars that count and that’s the advantage of our exports, dollar for dollar we export much more beef than we import and that’s’ to our advantage, about $400 more per fed steer!
The last group of topics are those that are what the government is interested in monitoring. Right now, they include how you market you cattle, the water developments on your private property, and the green house gas emissions of your agricultural operation, including your livestock. A number of bills have been passed in Washington concerning the marketing of cattle and who and how often trades should be reported, and a special office has been created to investigate marketing complaints. Livestock commission companies can now own processing plants (of a certain size) and the EPA and the Corps of Engineers are revisiting new proposals under the Waters of the U.S. that might affect your property rights under certain conditions. These are just some of the topics that we plan to cover in the afternoon session, see you there.