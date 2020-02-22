A couple of years ago, Carlos Salas and his musician friend Frank Flores decided to play at nursing homes and assisted living facilities once each month to give back to the community.
The duo grew to a band with five members that is now known as the Crossroads Troubadours.
“We play for an hour – a lot of old country music,” Salas said. “It is fulfilling because it brings back memories for some of the residents. Some of them start crying – ‘I remember dancing with my husband.’ They love it and come up and hug the guys or shake their hands.”
The Crossroads Troubadours will play 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday in the beer garden at the Victoria Livestock Show at the Victoria Community Center.
The residents of the assisted living facilities drink margaritas and dance, Salas said. And the Troubadours take requests.
“Play a waltz,” Salas said they hear a lot.
Salas, Flores and Johnnie Martin play guitar and sing in the band. James Zamora plays the drums, and Mike DiSanto plays the bass. Fast Freddy Rosas helps out on drums sometimes.
“People from different bands came to help us out, and that’s how we started,” Salas said. “It evolved from nursing homes. Someone hired us to do a private show, and then someone hired us to do another. We played Bootfest last year in the gazebo.”
The Troubadours play everything from Waylon Jennings to Journey.
“People like them because they have such a mix,” said Shanda Salas, Carlos Salas’ wife. “The bass player sings bluesy, jazz stuff, and then they sing rock, and then old country, and then new country. It’s a good variety.”
On Friday, DJ Blaze will spin tunes ranging from Tejano to hip-hop.
“He’ll play whatever the crowd wants,” Salas said. “He’s one of the premier DJs in the area.”
