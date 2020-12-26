Read the feed tag on any livestock feed and the first analysis listed is for crude protein. Crude protein is the analytical term for a process used since the mid-1800s to estimate protein in feeds but still useful in cowherd nutrition today. Crude protein is based on the protein level determined from several sources of nitrogen. Natural protein averages about 16% nitrogen so chemical analyses are used to determine the percent nitrogen in a feedstuff. That percent is multiplied by 6.25 to calculate “crude protein.”
Crude protein works in ruminant diets, particularly cattle rations and supplements, since cattle eat mainly to supply nutrients to microbes (bacteria, fungi, and protozoa) in their rumen. Cattle consume grasses, legumes, weeds, feed, and supplements which are digested by these microorganisms. They in turn reproduce to make more microorganisms or bugs. The cattle digest these bugs for their nutrition. When you think you are feeding your cattle you are really feeding their bugs. Not all the protein that cattle eat is broken down and digested by the bugs. A significant amount bypasses the bugs undigested or undegraded and the cattle actually digest most of this protein in their true stomach. From there, it passes to the small intestine where more digestion occurs and absorption occurs.
Interestingly, because the bugs do not truly need protein but nitrogen (although some do require amino acids), the crude protein calculation generally works well for cattle supplementation. The form of protein supplements is generally less important so more attention can be given to type (natural or non-protein nitrogen), cost and the amount that is required to be supplemented. Under good grazing management, protein is generally the first limiting major nutrient in winter grazing and there are great benefits from proper supplementation in terms of improving digestibility of other feedstuffs.
Additionally, due to the protein sparing effect, especially in cattle, supplementation with high protein supplements like cottonseed or 40% CP cubes can be doubled or tripled up and fed every other or every third day, saving labor and transportation costs.
However, even though only relatively small amounts of protein (8 – 10% of total intake) are needed or need to be supplemented compared to hay for energy, it is much more expensive per pound of feedstuff and protein supplements should be compared on the price per pound of protein supplied. And because it is expensive, do not feed it on the ground, it can increase supplementation costs 10% or more due to wastage.
