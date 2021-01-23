When I ranched in northern Jim Wells County, I maintained a light stocking rate (12 acres per cow) because I did not want to take a chance of ruining my grass by overgrazing it, especially when it was dry (like now), and I hated to feed hay. Now that I moved the cows to Washington county (near Brenham), I worry about it as well but because of higher rainfall, my stocking rate is closer to 4 acres per cow. I am amazed that my neighbors are often much more heavily stocked (in both locations), but they feed a lot of hay and their pastures are often lizard licked.
Now, there is another reason to stock your pastures lightly — higher weaning weights. Dr. Monte Roquette, a long-time forage researcher at Overton, recently summarized 44 years’ worth of research on the impact of season of birth and stocking rate on 5114 weaning weights. The calves were out of Braford and Brangus type cows bred to Charolais, Hereford and Simmental bulls and grazed on bermudagrass pastures overseeded with ryegrass and crimson or arrowleaf clovers.
Not surprisingly, the fall (September, October, November) born calves were heavier at weaning (659 pounds) than the winter (January, February, March) born (582 pounds), mainly because they could take advantage of the high-quality winter pasture earlier in life and for a longer period. As the calves were all weaned at the same time, older calves were heavier. The heaviest calves were born in September (703 pounds) and the lightest in March (still a respectable 526 pounds). What was of most interest was the interaction of season of calving and stocking rate.
The three stocking rates were low, medium and high. Knowing the rainfall patterns in Overton, a high stocking rate would likely be 1 acre per cow, but the principle is the same. Regardless of season of calving (fall or winter), calves born and reared with cows under low stocking rates weighed at least 100 pounds more than calves raised with cows stocked at high rates. Furthermore, calves raised under moderate stocking rates were 40 to 60 pounds lighter than those raised under light stocking rates.
There are a number of reasons to properly stock and graze your cattle — lower feed costs, less hassle to raise or purchase and feed hay, and improving the forage cover on your ranch. This research gives you another reason, one that adds pounds and dollars to your decision to adopt it.
