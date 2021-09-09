The horizon line in Danevang is transforming. The sounds of construction are ringing out and steel beams are shooting up out of the earth, forming the skeletal framework for United Ag’s new cottonseed warehouse.
The new warehouse will be United Ag’s first designed with the purpose of storing cottonseed, and the construction site is located conveniently beside their gin. The warehouse will allow them to store cottonseed once it is ginned, which will hopefully lead to higher profits, said Jimmy Roppolo, general manager of United Ag. Roppolo estimated that construction will be completed in mid-September.
Without a seed warehouse, United Ag is limited to a seed bin that will hold about five truckloads of seed, Roppolo said. If that seed bin fills up, however, they will be forced to shut the gin down.
“We’ve had enough trucks in the past, but I just keep worrying about the drivers and getting trucks to do stuff,” he said. “I felt like we needed to hedge our bet there and build a seed storage.”
The warehouse will be 26,000 square feet with 20 foot sidewalls, Roppolo said. It will be capable of storing 10,000 tons of cottonseed, which is about a quarter of their seed output in a normal year.
One benefit of the warehouse is that United Ag will be able to store the seed they produce and sell it themselves, Roppolo said.
“Why not go ahead and have it available here for our people after the season instead of emptying our seed house because we don’t have anywhere to store it?” he said.
Being without their own warehouse meant United Ag was unable to benefit from rising seed costs after harvest, Roppolo said.
“A lot times during harvest, seed is the cheapest, and it gets higher after the season, so hopefully we can capture that margin for our cotton producers,” he said.
The warehouse will be able to store cottonseed indefinitely, and United Ag will be able to control the environment within the building remotely via phone apps, Roppolo said.
“The seed we’ll put in there will be dry, and we’ll have aeration in the building to keep the seed fresh,” he said.
Cottonseed is a versatile product with many uses, said Kate Crumley, extension agent with Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties.
“Cottonseed can go to mills, where it is crushed, and the oil is used for cooking, cosmetics, and other foodstuffs,” she said. “It can be run through the gins a second time to remove more of the short fibers. These are used for fillers and felts.”
Whole and crushed cottonseed is also used for livestock feed, Crumley said.
“Cottonseed has a very high protein content, and is an excellent livestock feed, if a labor intensive one,” she said. “A good portion of it goes to feed dairy cattle. A lot of our seed goes to feed dairy cattle in California.”
The ability to sell cottonseed to local ranchers was an influence on the construction of the warehouse, Roppolo said.
Cottonseed is a valuable byproduct of cotton and often pays for the ginning process since there can be anywhere from 550 to 800 pounds of cottonseed within a bale of cotton, Crumley said.
“A ton of cottonseed in our area of the state is currently going for about $240 to $280 per ton, and this varies between gins,” she said. “This price for cottonseed is very good.”
At $240 per ton, United Ag stands to store $2,400,000 worth of seed if their warehouse is at capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.