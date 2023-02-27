Trapper Feuerbacher, a junior at Industrial High School, sold his grand champion lamb for $6,000 at Monday’s auction at the Victoria Livestock Show.
“I’ve been doing the Victoria Livestock Show now for nine years,” Trapper said Monday. “I’m very happy. This is my first time ever placing grand. I don’t get to touch the money. The money is going to go directly into a college fund for me.”
Trapper stood on the stage in a sharp blue jacket, holding his grand champion banner, while the bidding went round for his lamb. He fidgeted like he might bust at each higher bid. His smile grew apace.
Bubba Leita Farms, Jerry and Rhonda Leita, and Wayne Leita purchased his lamb. After the bidding stopped, Feuerbacher left the stage to snap photos with the Leita family. A couple girlfriends from school rushed up and hugged him tightly in congratulations.
Steer Carcass
Last week, show officials were unable to determine who owned the steer carcasses because the identification tags were not kept with the carcasses at STX Beef Co., a slaughterhouse in Corpus Christi.
All money raised from the auction of the grand champion carcass and the reserve grand champion carcass — even though technically there were neither — will be split between all entrants in the steer carcass category. In addition, each entrant received a $1,000 check from the meat processor.
The grand champion carcass steer sold for $24,000 at the Victoria Livestock Show auction.
A group of bidders got the total to $22,000. Then Mac Haik Ford added another $2,000 to the pot.
Later, the reserve champion carcass steer sold to a group of bidders for $20,000.
The $44,000 will be among the steer pot, which is divided among the 35 exhibitors who entered the carcass steer competition.
Both were purchased by a group of businesses under the name of Carcass Steer Supporters Group.
In a statement issued Monday evening, STX officials apologized for the mistake and announced additional payments.
“We sincerely regret this situation and STX is working together with the Victoria Livestock Show to do right by all 35 market steer competitors in this year’s competition. As a key member of the South Texas agriculture community, we understand deeply how much these sales mean to the students, families and volunteers involved. To help address this, STX Beef will be awarding an additional $1000 premium directly to each commercial steer exhibitor,” according to the statement. “In addition, STX Beef CO. will donate $10,000 to the Victoria Livestock Sale committee to be used at their discretion. These funds will significantly increase the total raised by the competition as a whole. Further, STX is working closely with the Victoria Livestock Show leadership to implement changes to STX’s receiving and handling process for this event to ensure proper entry identification for future competitions.”
Grand champion and reserve grand champion
Connor Aiken’s, Inez 4-H, grand champion steer was purchased for $15,000 by Atzenhoffer Chevrolet and Mac Haik Ford.
Richardo Martinez’s, Bloomington 4-H, grand champion hog was purchased for $4,500 by the Specialty Group.
Trapper Feuerbacher’s, Wood HI 4-H, grand champion lamb was purchased for $6,000 by Bubba Leita Farms.
The grand champion carcass steer was purchased for $22,000 by the Carcass Steer Supporters Group and another $2,000 was added from Mac Haik after the sale.
Lindsey Koehl’s, Wood Hi 4-H, grand champion carcass hog was purchased for $5,000 by the Victoria Outlaws.
Kelyn Sappington’s, Mission Valley 4-H, grand champion carcass lamb was purchased for $5,000 by the Victoria Business Friends.
Meredith Korczynski’s, Victoria East High School FFA, grand champion broiler was purchased for $5,000 by Mac Haik.
Magi Jo Cantu’s, Inez 4-H, grand champion goat was purchased for $6,500 by the Victoria County Farm Bureau, Texas Farm Bureau INS Challenger.
Conner Gras’, Mission Valley 4-H, grand champion rabbit was purchased for $6,000 by Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, H-E-B Plus! and H-E-B.
Clayton Diebel’s, Wood Hi 4-H, reserve grand champion steer was purchased for $10,000 by Prosperity Bank, Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, New Distributing and Martin O’Connor Cattle Co.
Cody Robles Jr.’s, Bloomington 4-H, Reserve Grand Champion Hog was purchased for $5,500 by Jim Leita Farms, 3L Farms
Kayla Gossett’s, Victoria East High School FFA, reserve grand champion lamb, sold for $5,000 to First National Bank of Port Lavaca.
The reserve grand champion carcass steer was purchased for $20,000 by the Carcass Steer Supporters Group.
Jax Kretser’s, Industrial FFA, reserve grand champion carcass hog was purchased for $4,500 by First State Bank, Texas Farm Bureau INS.
Levi Feuerbacher’s, Wood Hi 4-H, reserve grand champion carcass lamb was purchased for $5,000 by Friends of Victoria County Youth.
Jack Osburn’s, Inez 4-H, Reserve Grand Champion Broiler was purchased for $4,000 by Victoria Business Friends.
Hunter Portales’, Bloomington FFA, reserve grand champion goat was purchased for $4,000 by Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, Velocity Power Sports and H-E-B.
Kodie Foster’s, Aloe, 4-H, reserve grand champion rabbit was purchased for $6,500 by RCS Larry Burlin.
William M. John’s, Aloe 4-H, grand champion ag mechanics project was purchased for $4,500 by Blake and Tanya Goodman.
Clayton and Colten Perry’s, Aloe 4-H, reserve grand champion ag mechanics was purchased for $5,000 by Hall Lighting and Design.