Applications for a second round of agricultural assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are now open, according to a USDA press release.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 applications previously closed Dec. 11, but are now open again through at least June 4. “CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19,” according to the news release.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Texas, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Darrin Watkins, Victoria County executive director for FSA. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”
To learn more and signup for financial assistance, visit www.farmers.gov/cfap. In Victoria County, producers can contact the FSA office at 361-576-1129, extension 2. Nationwide assistance can be reached at 877-508-8364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.