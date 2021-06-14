More than $1 billion in nationwide relief payments will begin reaching farmers and ranchers Tuesday through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a USDA news release.
These payments will be available to agricultural producers who have been approved for the Quality Loss Adjustment Program by the USDA's Farm Service Agency and who have already received payments through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus — both federal programs for producers who suffered losses because of natural disasters in 2018 or 2019.
The Quality Loss Adjustment Program provides assistance to crop and forage producers who suffered a quality loss because of qualifying natural disasters occurring in 2018 or 2019. The Farm Service Agency accepted applications from Jan. 6 to April 9.
To learn more about other federal agriculture programs, visit farmers.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.