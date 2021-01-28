The U.S. Department of Agriculture will temporarily suspend past-due collections and foreclosures for the Farm Storage Facility Loan and the Direct Farm Loan because of the pandemic, according to a USDA news release.
The suspensions are in place until further notice and are expected to continue while the nationwide COVID-19 disaster declaration is in place.
The department will temporarily suspend nonjudicial foreclosures, debt offsets and wage collections, or garnishments, as well as referring foreclosures to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The USDA has extended deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions, including loan deferral consideration for financially distressed and delinquent borrowers, and changes are also available for lenders of the Guaranteed Loan program.
The Farm Service Agency lends to more than 129,000 farmers, ranchers and producers. About 12,000 borrowers, or 10% of all borrowers, are eligible for one of the suspensions.
“USDA and the Biden administration are committed to bringing relief and support to farmers, ranchers and producers of all backgrounds and financial status, including by ensuring producers have access to temporary debt relief,” said Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Bonnie in the news release.
Producers can contact county Farm Service Agency offices to learn more about these changes to loan deadlines and loan servicing options available. The Victoria County office can be contacted at 361-576-1129 extension 2, and the Calhoun County is at 361-552-2969 extension 2. More information can be found online at farmers.gov/coronavirus and farmers.gov.
