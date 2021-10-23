Doug Jobes knows a thing or two about which native grass to use when developing a habitat on land.
At this year's South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, Jobes, assistant director for the Coastal Prairies Native Seed Project, will discuss how local seeds can help establish native habitats for wildlife.
The presentation will be especially helpful for landowners who are attempting to establish a habitat on previously abandoned cropland or pasture land or land previously used for a development project like a pipeline, roadway or energy development, he said.
Jobes also works with Texas Native Seeds, which is an offshoot of the Coastal Prairies Native Seed Project. The initiative, based at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, works to make native species commercially available for habitat restoration projects.
"Our goal is to provide regionally adapted seed sources and make them available for purchase," he said.
Headquartered in Edna, The Coastal Prairies project currently has seed species in development that can contribute to habitats for livestock grazing, pollinators and wildlife, Jobes said.
The species take five to seven years to develop in a controlled setting before they are made commercially available.
Jobes also specializes in offering on-site guidance on species selection and management.
"There's quite a bit of different seed available for landowners," he said.
