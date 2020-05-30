In my last article, I suggested that even though the market was down and it was dry, it was still a good time to consider castrating and implanting your market bull calves and vaccinating all your calves (and breeding animals, too) for at least the Blackleg complex diseases.
Since then, we have had a little rain and the market has moved up a little (a lot in some cases). As there are not many ways to improve the value of your calves once they are loaded onto the trailer to be shipped, now is a good time to consider these practices.
Recently, Cattle Fax, a national beef cattle research and analysis organization, reported results of their annual membership survey of beef cattle management practices and profitability. Throughout the past five years of the survey, the average weaning weight in the U.S. has not varied much and averaged 568 pounds. This was similar to the average weaning weight reported by their members (565 pounds).
However, when they compared the average weaning weight reported based on their members’ reported net returns, they found the high return producers (top 25%) had an average weaning weight of 596 pounds, while their low net return (bottom 25%) had an average weaning weight of only 538 pounds, a 58 pound difference. Cutting costs are not always the answer to higher returns over time.
So, what do these top 25% return producers do to increase weaning weights and improve net returns? One of the management tips discussed last time was vaccination of calves for the Blackleg complex. The Cattle Fax analysis found that the more often a calf was vaccinated (meaning that it may have received a booster to the initial vaccination – as it should), the heavier the calf and the greater the calf value.
Calves not vaccinated weighed an average of 514 pounds and brought only $699 – about $1.36/pound. Calves vaccinated at least once weighed an average of 546 pounds and brought $784 – $1.44/pound. However, those calves that were vaccinated twice (boostered) weighed 577 pounds and brought an average of $869 – $1.51/pound.
Usually as calves get heavier, they are priced less per pound, what is termed a “market slide,” but these calve were more valuable, even though they were heavier.
The increase in value does come at a cost, but likely not anywhere near the $200 per head difference in profitability between those calves not vaccinated and those vaccinated twice.
There was a fourth category, those calves vaccinated three or more times. Those calves weighed an average of 588 pounds and were valued at $915 per head – $1.56/pound, so there might be an upper limit.
But if you are not even vaccinating once, this data shows your leaving $85 on the table. It is certainly a management tool to consider using if you are not already doing so.
