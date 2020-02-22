Melody Kloss, 17, harnessed her heifer to walk in preparation of the Victoria County Livestock show.
Kloss, a senior at Victoria West High School, has shown in the stock show for several years, but this is only her second year showing a heifer. In years past, she has shown rabbits, chickens and pigs, which she is showing in conjunction with her heifer.
Her heifer, Raza, is 11 months old, and is extremely feminine, Melody said.
“She just looks like a girl,” Melody said with a laugh.
Melody will show Raza against her competitions at 9 a.m. Friday at the Victoria Community Center Fairgrounds.
Raza has a bit of spunk to her, Melody noted.
“I always get the ones that are a little fiesty,” she said.
Raza showed her feisty spirit when Melody tried to harness her. Raza darted back and forth in her pen and refused to move until she finally succumbed to Melody’s will.
Despite her mannerism, which Melody loves, Raza is an award-winning heifer. Melody showed Raza at the State Fair of Texas and won reserve champion calf.
“She’s a really, really good heifer,” Melody said.
Melody said when she showed the smaller market animals she wanted to show a larger animal like a heifer, and she is glad she was able to her junior and senior years.
Raza comes from a great bloodline, Melody said, and she anticipates a successful showing at the livestock show despite Raza’s young age. Melody said she had help from her breeder and family.
“I’m successful because of the people around me,” she said.
Melody was a cheerleader, but she decided to give up the sport to invest more time in the stock show. She plans to use the stock show experience in her future.
“It’s been super great, but a struggle sometimes,” Melody said. “It takes up my whole time.”
She plans to attend Texas State University to study zoology after receiving her associate degree from Victoria College.
“I’m just really happy I had this many successful years,” Melody said.
