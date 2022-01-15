Victoria County has about 700 pesticide applicator licenses issued from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). The various license types consist of commercial, non-commercial, and private. License holders are required by law to receive continuing education training (CEU’s) to retain their license status.
By requiring a license or registration, TDA ensures that the licensee has met required standards for education. Commercial and non-commercial licenses must be renewed annually. The licensee must complete five CEUs each year to be eligible to renew, with one credit each from two of the following categories: laws and regulations, integrated pest management or drift minimization. Private applicator licenses and certificates are valid for five years, and the applicator must obtain 15 CEUs during that time to renew, including two (2) credits in laws and regulations and two (2) credits in integrated pest management (IPM). If applicators fail to receive their mandated CEU’s, TDA has the right to revoke their license and will not approve the renewal.
Because there is a high demand for CEU opportunities in Victoria County, we have coordinated a Victoria County Virtual CEU Seminar. This event is an annual opportunity for pesticide license holders to obtain critical CEU’s for the renewal process. The Victoria County CEU Virtual Seminar will be Jan. 27 online only. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and the cost is $40/person. Yes, groups can watch via one location, but we ask that each participant register as we will need your pesticide applicator’s number to add to the rosters we submit to the Texas Department of Agriculture. Five hours of CEU credit (2 hours IPM, 2 hours Laws & Regulations, and 1 hour General) will be given for private, commercial and non-commercial applicators. We will also offer a bonus hour of laws and regulations for those that stay for the auxin-based herbicide training that most farmers need. We ask that participants RSVP for the event prior to Jan. 26 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-victoria-ceu-virtual-seminar-tickets-203190065957. Registration will only be available online.
The schedule for the day includes Stephen Biles, Integrate Pest Management Agent, and he will discuss using IPM strategies for pastures and crops. Next, Greg Baker, Matagorda County Extension Agent will review pesticide laws and regulation. Additionally, Dalton Ludwick, PhD., will discuss IPM features in coastal bend cropping systems. We will continue with Megan Clayton, PhD., Extension Range Specialist, and she will provide the picolonic acid training. This training is required if you wish to purchase the new herbicide Invora for brush control (specifically huisache and mesquite). We will finish the morning session with Josh McGinty, PhD., Extension Agronomist, and he will discuss minimizing herbicide drift in ag production and afterwards provide the auxin training.
The auxin training will provide another hour of pesticide credit in the laws and regulations category. Therefore, if you stay for the extra hour, you can obtain 6 total hours of pesticide credit. As you can see, it will be a very informative day packed full of useful pesticide applicator education. Make sure to get your reservation online. Call the office at 361-575-4581 for more information. Look forward to hearing from you online.
