Victoria County has three 4-H teams preparing to compete at the Houston Livestock Show Food Challenge competition that will March 17.
The teams qualified last November by receiving top honors at the county contest.
The teams members are
Senior Food Challenge Team- Clayton Moore, Renee Bradicich, Carter Nelson, and Victoria Petrash
Intermediate Team – The Bow Ties — Trapper Feuerbacher, Amry Feuerbacher, Levi Feuerbacher, and Laney Aiken
Intermediate Team – Flour Power – Anna Ebehoff, Andrea Schaefer, Emily Jenkins, Mollie Jo Baylor
The Food Challenge contest is a highly charged food experience modeled after such competitions as the Food Network’s “Iron Chef.” The contest challenges teams to create a dish using only a predetermined number of ingredients. From these ingredients, team members must identify and prepare the dish, then make a presentation to the judges.
The presentation will include information about the serving sizes, nutritional value and cost of the dish. The contest allows 4-H members to demonstrate their culinary and food safety skills.
Contestants are judged on their public speaking skills, in addition to their knowledge of nutrition as it pertains to their daily diets, knowledge of MyPlate and chronic disease prevention.
The contestants must explain to the judges how they prepared the dish that they created for the contest.
The 4-H members are taught strong interview techniques and teamwork. The children are also taught valuable life skills, such as making healthy food and lifestyle choices. I enjoy taking 4-H teams to the Houston Livestock Show mostly because the children get exposed to a larger city and the diversity of people that attend major shows.
